SSNIT Unveils Virtual Branch to Boost Access

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has launched a Virtual Branch in Accra, a major step toward expanding access to pension and social security services for members and pensioners nationwide.

The digital platform allows users to interact with SSNIT staff and complete transactions remotely, eliminating the need to visit physical offices. Designed for ease of use, the Virtual Branch is accessible on multiple digital devices and aims to provide faster, more convenient service regardless of location.

Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Mohammed Adams Sukparu described the initiative as a milestone that aligns with the government’s vision of a modern, inclusive and technology-driven economy. He said the platform reflects President John Dramani Mahama’s broader agenda, including the 24-hour economy and the National Reset Agenda.

“At the heart of this vision is ensuring that every worker can access essential services conveniently, efficiently and with dignity, anytime and anywhere,” Sukparu said.

He attributed the launch to sustained government investments in broadband expansion, cybersecurity, digital identification and interoperability across public platforms, noting that these efforts are enabling institutions such as SSNIT to reduce costs and improve service delivery.

Sukparu, who is also the member of Parliament for Sissala West, said changes in the world of work — including the rise of gig work, freelancing and remote employment — require pension institutions to adapt. He said young, digitally fluent workers will soon form a significant portion of pension contributors and expect transparency and easy access to services.

The Virtual Branch, he added, brings gig workers, artisans, small business owners and digital creators closer to the pension system by making participation easier and more reliable.

SSNIT Director-General Kwesi Afreh Biney, deliverimg a keynote address, said the platform was developed to ensure round-the-clock accessibility without losing the human touch. He said staff members are available 24/7 to support users through the Virtual Branch and other digital channels.

“Our goal is simple — to make our services accessible, convenient and available at all times,” Biney said. “By removing barriers such as travel time, mobility challenges and long queues, we are delivering services in a cheaper and more efficient way.”

An employer and long-time SSNIT member, Kwabena Duodo, shared his experience using the platform, describing it as efficient and reliable. He said he recently completed updates on the Virtual Branch late at night over the weekend, something he said would not have been possible under the old system.

SSNIT currently operates 53 physical branches across 36 district offices nationwide. Officials said the Virtual Branch complements these offices and underscores the Trust’s commitment to using technology to improve efficiency, inclusivity and customer experience.

The launch included a live demonstration of the platform to help users, particularly pensioners and those in remote areas, become familiar with the system and use it with confidence.

