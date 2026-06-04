SSNIT Telehealth Lets Pensioners Consult Doctors From Home

Pensioners can now consult doctors by phone or video from home after the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) launched a nationwide telehealth service in Accra on Tuesday.

The service lets retirees reach qualified medical practitioners remotely, cutting the long journeys and waiting times that often stand between elderly Ghanaians and a doctor. It targets pensioners in remote communities, those managing chronic conditions and those with mobility challenges.

To use it, a pensioner’s SSNIT or Ghana Card number must be linked to their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) number, after which they can access support wherever they live in the country. The Trust Hospital, the primary clinical provider, has set up a dedicated telehealth call centre staffed by trained professionals and introduced toll free lines to remove cost and communication barriers.

SSNIT developed the platform with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), the Trust Hospital and pensioner groups, including the National Pensioners Association. Director-General Kwesi Afreh Biney said the initiative answers concerns retirees raised directly about the difficulty of reaching care.

“Healthcare needs are increasing, people are ageing, and access gaps still exist,” he said.

Biney framed the launch as part of SSNIT’s evolution from a transactional pension administrator into a broader social impact organisation focused on members’ overall wellbeing. He said social security systems must increasingly support beneficiaries’ health and dignity rather than income alone.

NHIA Chief Executive Dr Victor Asare Bampoe described the launch as a significant step in Ghana’s digital health agenda, saying folding the service into the NHIA ecosystem widens access while protecting quality and continuity of care. Trust Hospital Supervising Director Dr Henry Shirazu Alhassan said the hospital had deployed trained staff and call centre infrastructure to support nationwide reach.

SSNIT expects public awareness and uptake to shape the programme’s impact, and believes wider adoption could improve health outcomes for pensioners while advancing technology enabled social protection in Ghana.