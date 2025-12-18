SSNIT Launches Virtual Branch Offering 24 Hour Access To Pension Services

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) launched a virtual branch on Wednesday December 18 allowing contributors and pensioners to access services around the clock as the state pension manager steps up its digital push to cut costs and reach workers outside traditional office hours.

The new platform designed to reduce the need for physical visits to SSNIT offices enables users to complete transactions, update records and seek support remotely. Management stated the move responds to changes in work patterns including the rise of remote work, freelancing and platform based jobs, with staff available through multiple digital channels on a 24 hour basis allowing users to resolve issues that previously required in person visits.

SSNIT Director General Kwesi Afreh Biney stated at the launch that accessibility and convenience lie at the heart of the initiative, ensuring contributors can reach the Trust at any time without constraints of travel, queues or limited branch hours. The platform is expected to lower operating costs for the Trust while reducing expenses borne by contributors such as transport and time away from work.

Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation Mohammed Adams Sukparu described the launch as a clear break from paper based processes that had long slowed pension administration. Sukparu recalled earlier systems that required multiple physical submissions and validations often creating delays and reconciliation challenges, stating recent tests showed transactions could be completed smoothly even outside normal working hours.

The deputy minister urged contributors and employers to adopt the platform arguing that digital access reduces both financial and operational risks. Sukparu cited the cost of mobile data sometimes as low as five cedis as cheaper than travelling to SSNIT offices particularly for pensioners and small business owners, framing the initiative as part of broader efforts to build a technology driven economy.

SSNIT previously announced plans to launch the virtual branch by September 2025 during the Trust’s 52nd branch opening at Spintex Road in Accra where Biney stated the platform would complement existing digital channels including Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes, mobile applications and the member portal. The virtual branch will be based at head office in Accra with staff available at all times to address member concerns through phone, USSD and internet channels.

Government officials pointed to the growing importance of the gig economy noting that younger mobile workers are expected to form a larger share of pension contributors in coming years. SSNIT stated the virtual branch would help bring informal workers, freelancers and small business owners closer to the pension system improving transparency and confidence in management of contributions as part of efforts to strengthen long term social protection.