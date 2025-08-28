SRC Donates Summer Hut To Enyan Denkyira Senior High Technical School

An admonishment has been made to student leaders in the country to consider ways they can help ensure the well-being of those who elected them into power, rather than the immediate benefits they derive from positions that they hold.

The Headmaster of the Enyan Denkyira Senior High Technical School, Kingsford Essumang, advised the EDENSTECH Students Representative Council (SRC) to focus on contributing towards the school’s positive development and eschew selfish interest. He also encouraged them to guide other students to promote the school’s image by exuding high moral and academic standards.

Mr Kingsford Essumang addressed the students when he commissioned a Summer Hut, which the SRC built and donated to the Enyan Denkyira Senior High Technical School.

The headmaster asked the students to consider the commissioning ceremony of the summer hut, the first of its kind at the school, a joyous occasion, as those entrusted with the responsibility of constructing the project completed it in less than three months.

Mr. Kingsford Kobena Essumang asked students, desirous of vying for leadership positions, to always have plans to steer the forward march of the school’s academic, social, and infrastructural development. He added that greed, jealousy, and indiscipline are not the qualities of leaders. He also urged the students’ leadership to ensure proper maintenance of the summer hut.

The SRC patron of the Enyan Denkyira Senior High Technical School, Kwesi Asomdwee Bossman, on behalf of the 2025 SRC team, thanked students for their support in completing the project successfully. He also thanked his team members for their advisory role in executing the project as expected.

Mr Kwesi Asomdwee Bossman, however, revealed that the initial stage of the construction suffered a hiccup, as the first contractor failed to live up to expectations, compelling the SRC to appoint another expert, who finally did a perfect job within the stipulated timeframe.

He asked subsequent leaders of the SRC at the school to go beyond the successes chalked up by his team members. He encouraged them to endeavour to take judicious control of the facility to ensure that it lasts longer.