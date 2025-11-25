Springfield Highlights Indigenous Achievement Amid Government Acquisition Discussions

Springfield Exploration and Production Limited has defended its investment record in the West Cape Three Points Block 2 (WCTP 2) as government led discussions continue regarding potential acquisition of the company’s interest in the oil block.

The company emphasized that its involvement represents one of the most significant indigenous investments in Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector. Springfield remains the only Ghanaian company among four upstream operators in the country, alongside Tullow Ghana Limited, Eni Ghana Exploration and Production (E&P), and Aker/Pecan Energies.

When Springfield first bid for the relinquished block in 2012, many doubted that a Ghanaian company could make tangible impact in such a capital intensive and technically complex industry. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Okyere continued the application process in 2014 at age 32, securing the block award which was subsequently ratified by Parliament in 2016 when he was 36 years old.

Within a year of securing the block, Springfield contracted the world’s largest seismic vessel, the Ramform Titan owned by Petroleum Geo Service (PGS), to undertake 3D seismic data on the entire 673 square kilometers at a cost of $9.317 million in April 2017. The company stated this was done to enhance the value of both existing and new data, although acquiring seismic data was not part of its initial programme.

The data gathered formed the basis for the Afina 1x drilling campaign, which led to discovery of hydrocarbons in commercial quantities. According to Springfield, this milestone discovery increased the volume of oil in place to more than 1.5 billion barrels and an estimated 1.2 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The company stated that the discovered fields together would produce approximately 80,000 stock tank barrels per day at peak rates and approximately 250 million standard cubic feet of gas. Springfield emphasized that the discovery was made in Cenomanian and Turonian depths in deepwater, describing it as a feat never achieved by any indigenous upstream company in Africa.

Springfield noted that all operations were conducted on time, within budget and without safety incidents. The company added that these numbers have been confirmed by leading independent petroleum consulting firms in the United States and United Kingdom that work for companies filing reports with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The discovery later became subject to a legal dispute with Italian oil major ENI, complicating the path to development. Following an arbitral ruling, the Petroleum Commission directed Springfield to appraise the Afina discovery in accordance with its Petroleum Agreement obligations.

In an unprecedented record time of three months, Okyere rallied his team, mobilized resources and contracted service providers to execute the Afina appraisal campaign. Springfield stated that the appraisal yielded positive results, leading the company to notify the Minister and Petroleum Commission that the discovery is commercial. The company also confirmed that the Afina Discovery is in communication with the Sankofa field, making a case for unitization.

Springfield emphasized that all activities, from seismic surveys and drilling campaigns to compliance with regulatory directives and recurrent operational expenditure estimated at US$280 million, has been funded by Okyere and his partners. The company highlighted that thousands of jobs were created through direct employment and contracts awarded to service providers internationally and locally.

According to Springfield, discussions with government aim to explore options to raise fresh capital for further developmental and appraisal activities. These discussions include bringing in new partners into the block or Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Explorco, which currently holds 5 percent, acquiring more stakes from Springfield.

The company argued that such an approach offers the dual benefit of strengthening the technical and operational capacity of GNPC’s exploration company while accelerating development and production of WCTP 2 resources for the Ghanaian economy. Springfield maintained that the block currently has proven hydrocarbon reserves and that government led discussions must be viewed through the lens of strategic national interest.

The company concluded that Okyere’s vision through Springfield has demonstrated that indigenous participation in Ghana’s most strategic sector is not only possible but impactful. If Ghana is committed to nurturing local champions in critical industries, Springfield argued, its investment in WCTP 2 must be recognized as a national asset deserving of fair and strategic consideration.