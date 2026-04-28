Spotify Launches Fitness Hub in Global Peloton Partnership

Spotify on Monday unveiled its newest content category, fitness, partnering with exercise company Peloton Interactive to bring more than 1,400 on-demand workout classes to Premium subscribers across most of its global markets, in the streaming platform’s most significant expansion beyond audio yet.

The new Fitness hub is accessible by searching “fitness” within the Spotify app or through the Browse menu, and works across mobile, desktop, and television devices. Through the Peloton partnership, Premium subscribers will receive ad-free access to instructor-led classes spanning strength training, Pilates, barre, yoga, stretching, meditation, floor cardio, and outdoor running and walking, none of which require Peloton’s specialist hardware. The catalogue is available in English, Spanish, and German, with offline downloads supported.

Alongside the Peloton content, both free and Premium users will have access to curated playlists and workout content from independent wellness creators, including Yoga With Kassandra, Caitlin K’eli Yoga, Sweaty Studio, Chloe Ting, Pilates Body by Raven, Abi Mills Wellness, and Sophiereidfit.

“For nearly two decades, Spotify has been the soundtrack to the world’s workouts,” said Roman Wasenmüller, Spotify’s Vice President and Global Head of Podcasts. “Today, we are expanding Spotify to become a true daily wellness companion.”

Spotify said user data underpinned the move. According to the company, nearly 70 percent of its Premium subscribers exercise monthly, and more than 150 million fitness playlists are already active across the platform. The launch follows the recent rollout of the company’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Prompted Playlist feature, after which demand for workout music increased noticeably.

For Peloton Interactive, listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker PTON, the agreement extends its content reach well beyond the six markets where it previously operated directly, tapping Spotify’s global audience without depending on hardware sales. Dion Camp Sanders, Peloton’s Chief Commercial Officer, described the deal as part of the company’s push to capture new revenue streams and grow its international brand equity.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. Spotify said it could explore additional monetisation options in the future but declined to confirm whether paid classes or fitness-specific subscriptions were under consideration. Independent creators on the platform will be able to generate income through Spotify’s existing Partner Programme.

The fitness push continues Spotify’s strategy of widening its content mix, having previously expanded into podcasts, audiobooks, video, and physical books. The company is also working on improving user experience, recently adding the option to disable in-app video content for subscribers who prefer the platform in audio-only mode.