Spotify EQUAL Africa Ambassador for June: Njerae’s Soulful Journey of Strength, Sound and Self-Belief

This June, Spotify’s EQUAL Africa programme shines a spotlight on Njerae, a rising Kenyan artist whose voice carries both vulnerability and conviction. Her music, described as soulful and refreshing, offers more than melody; it’s a form of release, healing, and self-expression born from navigating both personal silence and social noise.

Njerae’s journey into music began in quiet rebellion. A naturally introverted soul, she found herself writing as a way to process the world; starting with poetry in the aftermath of a national tragedy, and later transforming those emotions into music. What started as a private outlet grew into a public gift.

With Sauti Sol and Phy as early inspirations, Njerae’s artistry reflects the influence of African greats, while carving a distinct lane of her own. Her presence in a male-dominated industry is defined not by opposition, but by unapologetic authenticity. “This is such a huge opportunity for me and I’m super excited to have my face on such a platform,” she says of her EQUAL Africa recognition. “It’s such an amazing program especially that focuses on putting women on top, empowering them, and I love that. It’s something that pushes us, and it’s a huge honor.”

She adds, “A quote I live by is ‘Dress for the job you want, and not the one you have.’ Again, I never let being a woman interfere with my journey. I’m going to keep pushing and going after what I want regardless of my gender, and I will not dim my light for anything because I’m a woman.”

Get to know Njerae in her own words below.

What is one surprising thing your fans may not know about you?

I’ve never had any other job other than doing music. I’ve never been employed.

When did you realize music was in your destiny and what’s your WHY for pursuing this craft?

I’m very introverted. Growing up, I realized I would keep things inside and then I’d end up having a huge blow-out which is just not healthy. I then started writing around the time there was a lot of terrorism in the country, around sometime there was some bomb that blew in a matatu and I remember that was the first time I just wrote. It was more like poetry, no melody or anything. Slowly, I picked up the guitar and started writing with instruments and a melody and music just became a form of expression rather than putting it out for people to listen to. I had specific things I didn’t know how to tell people and it was only through music I could do so, and that is my reason.

Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

I grew up listening to a lot of Sauti Sol, Phy, Tiwa Savage, artists like Wahu – but primarily Sauti and Phy. Sauti I just feel like they started doing it and made it work but Phy was the first African woman that I saw play guitar on stage, singing sad love songs that people would jam to. When she did “Taboo” – that inspired me a lot to go to Sauti Academy and I’m here today.

To someone who’s never heard your music, how would you describe your sound, tone and style?

My music is really soulful and refreshing. It’s like a breath of fresh air – like a nice sigh of relief.

Any advice for someone dreading following their dream?

If you’re dreading it , is it really your dream? (Chuckles) Nothing good ever comes easy. Even with me, I’ve been pursuing this music dream , by next year – it’ll be ten years, but if you ask anyone – they’ll say I just started releasing music 2 years ago.

Nothing good ever comes easy. It’s gonna be a lot of hard work. Special people are the ones who will be put down. Many people told me stuff like ‘My music is too wordy or too white’ and I’m glad that I didn’t really pay attention to them. At the end of the day, the dream is mine and I’m the only one who knows why I’m doing it, what I want from it – and the kind of satisfaction it gives me is not the same it will give the doubters. So keep pushing, and it will come at the end of the day.

How do you navigate the industry as a woman artist , and how does your unique perspective shape your artistry?

Being a woman artist is not easy, but one thing I’m particular about is that I don’t let that deter my journey. Me being a woman should not let that stop anyone from listening to my music and it shouldn’t stop me from living the same dream another male artist is currently living. There’s a lot of pros and cons but it’s just a matter of knowing your values and upholding them. With anything – just focus on your goals and dreams and not allowing anything or anyone coming in between that – and just keep pushing.

In terms of my perspective , I’ve never shied away from saying because I’m a woman – I need this. There’s a lot of things that I would require as a woman that a male may not necessarily require but I never shy away from expressing that I need access to certain things that would make life more bearable for example – a designated changing room, having space for a make-up artist, or little things like a mirror or wipes – but I definitely don’t let my gender affect me or my qualification as an artist. I keep doing what I’m doing with my chest and my head held high.

A Quote from you navigating the male-dominated Industry and being part of the EQUAL program:

This is such a huge opportunity for me and I’m super excited to have my face on such a platform. It’s such an amazing program especially that focuses on putting women on top, empowering them, and I love that. It’s something that pushes us, and it’s a huge honor.

A Quote I live by is “Dress for the job you want, and not the one you have” – Again, I never let being women interfere with my journey. I’m going to keep pushing and going after what I want regardless of my gender, and I will not dim my light for anything because I’m a woman.

