Sports Minister Sets Monday Launch for Boxing Reform Committee

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams will officially inaugurate the newly constituted Boxing Normalisation Committee on Monday, September 29, 2025, at 1:00 PM, marking a pivotal moment in Ghana’s efforts to restore safety and credibility to professional boxing.

The ceremony at the Ministry’s conference room comes as acting Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President Roger Barnor’s term expires, following his appointment in July after Abraham Kotei Neequaye’s resignation. The NSA had extended the GBA executive board mandate to August 19, 2025, but recent tragic events have accelerated reform timelines.

The committee’s establishment follows the devastating death of Ernest “Bahubali” Akushey on September 23, 2025, just eleven days after his bout at Bukom Boxing Arena. This tragedy occurred merely months after Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju died under similar circumstances on March 29, 2025, at the same venue.

Following Olanrewaju’s death, Minister Adams commissioned a comprehensive seven-member investigative committee chaired by retired Ambassador Major Amarkai Amarteifio. The panel, which included legal experts Peter Zwennes, Samuel Bartels, and Juliana Addo-Yobo, alongside boxing stakeholders, produced a thorough 100-page report that has guided the development of a government white paper on boxing reforms.

The Minister emphasized that the normalisation process transcends administrative restructuring. “The normalisation process is not just about administrative clean-up; it is about restoring trust, enforcing safety standards, and elevating boxing to modern global benchmarks,” Adams stated, expressing confidence in the selected committee members.

The committee includes legendary boxer Azumah Nelson among its distinguished members, lending credibility and boxing expertise to the reform initiative. The inclusion of such respected figures demonstrates the government’s commitment to meaningful rather than cosmetic changes.

Adams has pledged full governmental backing for the committee’s mandate. “I am confident in the calibre of persons selected for this task, and I want to assure them of the full backing of the Ministry and Government,” he declared, recognizing the challenging nature of comprehensive boxing reform.

The Minister’s passionate commitment to reform was evident in his emotional appeal: “We owe it to the young athletes who put their lives on the line to chase a dream. We owe it to the sport that has long defined our national identity. Let’s get it right.”

Preliminary consultations began on September 26, when Adams met with committee members in a session chaired by NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah. These discussions established groundwork for the committee’s official operations beginning Monday.

The normalisation committee faces immediate pressure to implement safety protocols that prevent future tragedies while maintaining boxing’s accessibility and economic importance to communities like Ga Mashie, where the sport provides crucial livelihoods.

The committee’s mandate will not extend beyond 2026, according to previous statements by GBA General Secretary Patrick Johnson, suggesting a defined timeline for achieving comprehensive reforms and returning to normal governance structures.

Roger Barnor’s tenure as acting GBA president has been marked by increasing challenges. The retired referee assumed leadership following constitutional procedures after first vice president Rabon Dodoo’s situation prevented his automatic succession. His administration has faced the unprecedented challenge of managing two boxing fatalities within six months.

The government white paper developed from the investigative committee’s recommendations will serve as the operational framework for the normalisation committee. This document represents the most comprehensive attempt to address systemic failures in Ghana’s professional boxing administration.

The timing of Monday’s inauguration reflects urgency driven by public pressure and international scrutiny. Ghana’s boxing community has faced devastating losses that have shaken confidence in existing safety standards and administrative structures.

The normalisation committee’s success will determine whether Ghana can maintain its reputation as a boxing powerhouse while ensuring athlete safety meets international standards. The country has produced world champions and Olympic medalists, but recent tragedies threaten this legacy.

Adams’ emphasis on “modern global benchmarks” suggests the committee will study international best practices in boxing safety, medical protocols, and regulatory oversight. This approach could position Ghana as a regional leader in combat sports safety standards.

The inclusion of legal experts in the original investigative committee demonstrates recognition that boxing reform requires both sporting expertise and legal framework development. The resulting white paper likely addresses regulatory gaps that contributed to recent tragedies.

The normalisation committee must balance competing demands: ensuring safety without destroying boxing’s economic ecosystem, maintaining Ghana’s competitive edge while implementing new protocols, and restoring public confidence without compromising the sport’s accessibility.

The Monday inauguration represents more than administrative transition – it symbolizes Ghana’s commitment to honoring its boxing heritage while adapting to contemporary safety requirements. The success or failure of this initiative will influence Ghana’s boxing future for generations.