Sports Minister Seeks Prayers For Black Stars At Church

Ghana’s sports minister Kofi Adams sought church prayers for the Black Stars on Sunday ahead of the World Cup, only to hear the team described as all but dead.

Adams visited the Believers Worship Centre, led by Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, and asked worshippers to pray for the national team’s success at the 2026 tournament. He told the congregation the side was leaning on God to defy the public doubts hanging over it.

The response was striking. The prophet reportedly told the minister the Black Stars were “dead and in the mortuary,” yet led his congregation in prayer for them all the same. He likened the team’s prospects to the raising of Lazarus in the Bible, predicted glory, and said he was pleased a sitting sports minister had visited his church for the first time.

The gloom is not hard to explain. Ghana qualified for the World Cup but goes in as the lowest ranked of the 48 teams, drawn in a tough Group L with England, Croatia and Panama. The team also arrives off friendly defeats to Austria and Germany. Adams told the congregation Ghana would play its matches in Toronto, Boston and Philadelphia.

For all the prayer, the minister has not leaned on faith alone. He has backed the squad publicly, at one point saying Ghana could even win the trophy, and supported additions to the technical team as part of the preparations. The Black Stars open their campaign against Panama.

The church visit drew mixed reactions. Some Ghanaians welcomed the spiritual backing for a team few outsiders fancy. Others argued that World Cup matches are won on the pitch through preparation and tactics, not in the pews, and questioned whether a minister’s time was best spent seeking prophecy.

With the tournament only days away, both the prayers and the preparation are about to be tested.