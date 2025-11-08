Sports Minister Launches Locally Produced Daily Milk Beverage

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has officially launched Daily Milk, a new flavoured dairy beverage manufactured by Niche Confectionery Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Niche Cocoa Industry Limited. The product represents the latest offering from the wholly Ghanaian owned company based in Tema.

The ready to drink beverage targets children and young adults with three available flavours: strawberry, banana, and vanilla. Adams characterized the product launch as timely, aligning with national priorities around youth health, nutrition, and wellbeing.

The minister praised the beverage’s nutritional profile during his launch remarks, emphasizing benefits for young consumers. “The product quality is truly high, and I recommend it for everyone, especially young people. It supports growth, muscle development and energy,” Adams stated. He added that his personal evaluation of the product confirmed its quality standards and suitability for health conscious consumers seeking nutritious options.

Edmund Poku, founder and managing director of Niche Confectionery Ghana Limited, highlighted the company’s production capabilities at its manufacturing facility. He explained that the operation employs minimal human intervention and features a high speed packaging line capable of producing approximately 24,000 packs per hour.

Poku described Daily Milk as combining local expertise with modern technology to deliver a product meeting international quality standards. He outlined the company’s broader mission extending beyond product sales to include nutritional education and school support programmes designed to empower communities.

The manufacturer partnered with Tetra Pak for the production process, integrating packaging technology that supports the product’s shelf stability and distribution requirements. Poku emphasized that the beverage addresses evolving consumer preferences for convenient, nutritious options.

Distributors who sampled the product expressed positive assessments of its market potential. Evelyn Osei, owner of Evelus Enterprise in Kumasi, called Daily Milk “the best locally made product on the market,” citing its taste profile, reduced sugar content, and overall quality. She encouraged Ghanaians to support domestic brands to strengthen local productivity and competitive positioning.

Marketing Manager Winnifred Evenyo Dzekoto positioned Daily Milk as an affordable alternative to imported dairy beverages while providing essential nutrients. She emphasized the product’s calcium and protein content, noting its availability across retail channels.

The launch adds to Ghana’s growing portfolio of locally manufactured food and beverage products as companies seek to capture market share from imported alternatives. Domestic producers have increasingly invested in modern processing equipment and quality control systems to compete with international brands.

Niche Cocoa Industry Limited has previously focused on cocoa based products, making the dairy beverage launch a diversification into new product categories. The company has not disclosed production volume targets or market share projections for Daily Milk.

Consumer reception and retail performance data for the new beverage will emerge in coming months as distribution expands and brand awareness grows through marketing efforts.