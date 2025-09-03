Sports Journalist Backs Black Stars Budget Cuts

Veteran Ghanaian sports analyst Jerome Otchere has endorsed government cuts to the Black Stars’ World Cup qualifying budget, calling the move a necessary correction to years of financial mismanagement that favored administrators over players and taxpayers.

The budget reduction, announced by Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams, shifts management committee members from substantial winning bonuses to standard per diems, addressing what Otchere described as a fundamental unfairness in team compensation structures.

“Black Stars management committee members will have per diems, not the fat, unconscionable winning bonuses,” Otchere said, describing the change as addressing an immorality perpetuated against both players and taxpayers. He questioned why committee members had been earning bonuses equal to or exceeding those of actual players.

The longtime sports commentator framed the decision as vindication for advocates who have long criticized the compensation disparity between administrators and the technical team responsible for on-field performance.

Beyond bonus structures, Otchere warned against what he termed the “dollarisation” of Ghana’s national football team, arguing that inflated Black Stars budgets have historically diverted resources from broader sports development initiatives.

“The cut in Black Stars’ budget sends good signals,” he said, suggesting the reforms indicate movement toward prudent financial management while addressing the monetisation of the national team at the expense of other football and sports development priorities.

Otchere praised Adams’ approach while acknowledging the minister’s brief tenure, noting that sustained oversight will be essential for long-term reform. He emphasized that national teams, as state-owned entities, must be managed in the public interest rather than for private financial benefit.

The sports analyst drew comparisons between Adams and former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye, crediting both with demonstrating resolve despite facing resistance to financial reforms. He suggested Adams’ calm but firm approach mirrors Vanderpuye’s no-nonsense style in pursuing necessary but potentially unpopular measures.

Otchere, who has advocated for proper Black Stars financial management since 2014, positioned the budget cuts as part of broader accountability measures needed across Ghana’s sports administration.

The budget reforms come as Ghana prepares for the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, with the government signaling a shift toward more sustainable and equitable financial practices within the national team setup.