Sports Commission Chief Defends Team Nigeria Kits After Amusan Criticism

National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko has rejected allegations that Nigerian athletes received substandard kits for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, responding to sharp criticism from world record holder Tobi Amusan.

Amusan had publicly criticized the Nigerian government on social media, expressing frustration over what she described as unprofessional coordination and inadequate support. The 100m hurdles world record holder shared a video on Snapchat showing athletes receiving equipment in basic packaging rather than the comprehensive kit cases provided to competitors from other nations.

Speaking on Channels Television, Dikko defended the quality of the equipment provided to the 15-member Nigerian squad. “Those kits are not inferior or whatever people are trying to say,” he stated during the interview. “If you look at other countries, they are using similar kits. It is just probably about the packaging because it was not put in a box or not bought in bulk.”

The controversy emerged just days before the championship competition began in Tokyo, with Amusan alleging that while athletes from other nations received full suitcases of gear, Nigerians were handed only “small nylon bags” with two questionable outfits and no footwear.

Dikko sought to defuse tensions with the star athlete, acknowledging her status while disputing her characterization of the situation. “I don’t want to go into Tobi, she is our star athlete, I respect her a lot and we honor her a lot,” he explained. “She did the video. It is what it is but it is not the case.”

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria has also dismissed Amusan’s claims, with officials stating that the hurdler received the same full kits as her teammates and even received special travel arrangements including business class flights.

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between Nigerian sporting authorities and athletes regarding support standards for international competitions. Nigeria seeks to build on its strong 2022 World Championships performance, when Amusan set the 100m hurdles world record of 12.12 seconds and claimed gold, making her satisfaction crucial for team morale.

Dikko also addressed separate allegations about the composition of Nigeria’s delegation to the championships. Critics had suggested that the delegation included more government officials than competing athletes, though specific details of his response to these claims were not immediately available.

The National Sports Commission chairman, who was appointed in October 2024 following the dissolution of the Sports Ministry, faces pressure to demonstrate improved athlete support and performance at international competitions. His leadership comes amid broader efforts to reform Nigerian sports administration and address funding challenges.

The timing of the controversy proved particularly sensitive, occurring just hours before competition began in Tokyo. The National Sports Commission had previously reaffirmed its support for the Nigeria contingent led by Amusan and long jump Commonwealth Games champion Ese Brume.

The public disagreement between Nigeria’s premier track athlete and sports officials underscores persistent challenges in athlete-federation relations. While both sides claim to prioritize medal success, the dispute over equipment standards reflects deeper issues regarding resource allocation and professional standards in Nigerian sports administration.

As the championships proceed in Tokyo, the focus will shift from administrative disputes to athletic performance, with Amusan remaining Nigeria’s strongest medal prospect despite the pre-competition controversy.