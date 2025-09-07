Sports Advocate Commodore Receives Traditional Title in Ga Community

Gloria Commodore, founder and president of the Women In Sports Association, will be enstooled as Sei Nye of the Nii Mensah Kanlow We traditional area in a ceremony scheduled for Sunday, September 14, in Accra.

The 67-year-old sports development advocate will receive the traditional title during the annual Yam Festival celebration at the family house near Bukom, marking her formal recognition within the Ga traditional hierarchy.

Commodore, who has dedicated over a decade to organizing the annual Women In Sports Awards, has been a prominent figure in Ghana’s sports development landscape. Her selection for the traditional role reportedly occurred when she was six years old, though the formal ceremony was delayed until recently.

Speaking about her acceptance of the traditional responsibility, Commodore acknowledged her readiness for the new role. “I had no choice, because I knew I was prepared for another mission after WISA and I am ready to serve my people and learn the values and traditions,” she stated.

The ceremony represents a significant transition for the sports administrator, who previously worked in the United Kingdom before returning to Ghana to establish WISA. She became an active member of the Sports For All Federation and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana.

Commodore described a personal transformation regarding traditional practices, stating she initially did not believe in traditional systems but has since embraced her cultural responsibilities. “I hope to develop my people spiritually, morally and inspire them to enter or take on ventures and businesses to make them improve their lifestyle through education,” she explained.

The Women In Sports Association, under her leadership, has become Ghana’s primary platform recognizing female athletes and sports administrators. The organization has honored dozens of sports personalities annually, including Paralympic athletes, coaches, and sports journalists.

WISA’s impact extends beyond awards ceremonies to advocacy for gender equality in sports and support for retired female athletes. The association has organized special events honoring veteran sports personalities including Olympic athletes and hockey stars.

The Yam Festival, during which Commodore will be formally outdoored, represents an important cultural celebration in Ga communities. The ceremony will introduce her to the traditional area’s leadership structure and formally recognize her new responsibilities within the community.

Her enstoolment reflects a growing trend of accomplished professionals accepting traditional leadership roles while maintaining their modern careers. The dual responsibility presents opportunities to bridge contemporary development initiatives with traditional governance structures.

The timing coincides with WISA’s continued expansion of programs supporting women’s sports development across Ghana. Recent initiatives have included recognition of Paralympic athletes and wheelchair tennis players, demonstrating the organization’s inclusive approach to sports development.

Commodore expressed gratitude for the traditional leadership’s confidence in her abilities while acknowledging the learning curve ahead. She emphasized her commitment to serving both her traditional constituency and continuing her sports development mission.

The ceremony will be attended by traditional leaders, sports personalities, and community members from both Prampram and Accra areas covered by the Nii Mensah Kanlow We traditional authority.

Industry observers view her acceptance of traditional responsibilities as reflecting broader recognition of sports development as community service worthy of traditional honor. The role provides platforms for implementing grassroots sports programs within traditional governance frameworks.

Her leadership transition from purely sports advocacy to traditional service demonstrates the interconnected nature of community development and cultural preservation in contemporary Ghana.