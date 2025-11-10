SPOFEC Unveils Carbon Fiber Enhancement Package for Black Badge Spectre

SPOFEC, the luxury vehicle customization division of German automotive refinement specialist NOVITEC Group, has released a comprehensive enhancement package for the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre, featuring visible carbon fiber aerodynamic components and oversized 24-inch forged wheels.

The customization program targets the Black Badge Spectre, which stands as the most powerful production Rolls-Royce ever manufactured. The electric coupe generates 485 kilowatts or 659 horsepower from its dual electric motors, alongside system torque reaching 1,075 newton meters. SPOFEC’s designers developed tailor-made bodywork components specifically for this high-performance electric grand tourer.

The enhancement package includes a front spoiler that attaches to the production bumper, featuring integrated LED (Light Emitting Diode) position markers that complement the illuminated radiator grille. The aerodynamic component serves a functional purpose beyond aesthetics, reducing front axle lift at higher speeds to improve stability and handling characteristics.

Visible carbon fiber construction defines the entire bodywork upgrade, with components including rocker panels, diffuser fins, and a trunk-mounted lip spoiler. All carbon fiber elements receive a high-gloss clearcoat finish ensuring precise fitment and superior surface quality. The lip spoiler contributes to optimal aerodynamic balance while giving the electric coupe a more assertive rear appearance.

SPOFEC collaborated with American wheel manufacturer Vossen to create the SP4 alloy wheels measuring 10 inches in width and 24 inches in diameter. The wheels feature 17 pairs of spokes arranged in an offset spatial configuration, with larger outer spokes extending to the rim edge and shorter inner spokes. Hub covers conceal the wheel bolts for a cleaner aesthetic presentation.

The forged wheels accommodate 295/30 ZR 24 tires at both front and rear axles, filling the wheel arches completely. Vossen manufactures these wheels using high-tech forging and CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machining technologies, engineering them to support the approximately three-ton weight of the high-performance electric automobile. Customers can specify the SP4 wheels in 48 different colors with optional polished surface treatments.

A suspension modification lowering the ride height by approximately 35 millimeters completes the visual transformation. SPOFEC claims the suspension kit enhances handling agility without compromising the legendary ride quality associated with Rolls-Royce vehicles. The reduced ride height gives the Spectre a more planted stance while maintaining the comfort expected from the British luxury marque.

The Black Badge Spectre’s standard configuration includes dual electric motors producing 577 horsepower, but the Black Badge variant increases output to 659 horsepower through a dedicated Infinity Mode activated via a steering wheel button. The electric powertrain delivers power to all four wheels through an advanced all-wheel drive system, enabling acceleration from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.1 seconds.

SPOFEC offers two additional wheel designs beyond the SP4 model for Spectre owners seeking alternative styling options. The company also provides interior customization services for customers wishing to personalize cabin appointments beyond Rolls-Royce’s extensive bespoke program. All SPOFEC components maintain compatibility with the vehicle’s original electronic systems and safety features.

The customization package is available through authorized SPOFEC dealers worldwide, with pricing varying based on specific components and options selected. SPOFEC is part of the NOVITEC Group, which has specialized in refinement of exclusive automobiles for several decades, maintaining separate divisions for different luxury automotive brands.