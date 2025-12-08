SPOFEC Unleashes 706 Horsepower Upgrade for Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost

SPOFEC, a NOVITEC GROUP company specializing in luxury automotive refinement, has unveiled an extensive performance and styling package for the Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost Series II that pushes the exclusive sedan to new levels of power and visual drama.

The German tuning house announced the upgrade on Monday, featuring engine modifications that boost the twin-turbo V12 to 519 kilowatts or 706 horsepower, with peak torque reaching 1,002 newton metres. The enhanced powertrain accelerates the luxury sedan from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in just 4.3 seconds, while top speed remains electronically limited to 250 kilometres per hour to protect the high-performance tires.

SPOFEC achieves the power gains through its plug-and-play N-TRONIC performance module that adapts to the electronic engine control unit with custom-programmed maps for injection and ignition, plus increased boost pressure. The modification adds 106 horsepower over the standard Black Badge Ghost Series II, which produces 441 kilowatts or 600 horsepower from the factory. Peak torque increases by 102 newton metres compared to the production vehicle, now arriving at just 2,400 revolutions per minute.

The comprehensive package includes a sporty-elegant body styling kit with aerodynamic-enhancement components produced in OEM quality carbon fiber. The SPOFEC front fascia replaces the production component entirely, featuring large air intakes and vertical LED position markers that create a more striking appearance while reducing front-axle lift at high speeds. An understated lip spoiler adorns the trunk lid, while the rear fascia comes with or without cutouts for exhaust tailpipes.

SPOFEC rocker panels give the Ghost Series II a lower, sleeker visual stance from the side, creating seamless transitions between the wheel arches. The package includes tailor-made SPOFEC SP4 wheels measuring 9.5 by 22 inches for the front axle and 10.5 by 22 inches at the rear, developed in cooperation with American high-end rim manufacturer Vossen. These exclusive forged wheels feature slender twin-spokes arranged on two planes and are available in 48 different colors with various elaborately finished surfaces.

High-performance tires sized 255/35 ZR 22 at the front and 285/30 ZR 22 at the rear optimize both appearance and handling characteristics. The SPOFEC suspension kit lowers the ride height by approximately 35 millimetres all around, further enhancing the vehicle’s dynamic capabilities and road presence.

Two versions of the SPOFEC stainless sports exhaust system are available, with the premium option featuring actively controlled butterfly valves. This system allows drivers to vary the exhaust note of the V12 between subtle and thrillingly sporty at the touch of a button from the cockpit, delivering what the company describes as a decidedly sporty sound befitting the enhanced performance.

SPOFEC also offers custom interior appointments tailored to owner preferences in virtually endless color varieties and upholstery designs. All components are available for standard Rolls Royce Ghost Series II models as well, extending the tuning house’s offerings beyond the Black Badge variant. The modifications maintain the luxury sedan’s signature silkiness and durability while providing owners and passengers with enhanced driving excitement.

The Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost Series II represents one of the most exclusive sedans on the market, with prices starting around £325,800 in the United Kingdom. SPOFEC’s refinement package positions the already prestigious vehicle as an even more performance-oriented alternative within the ultra-luxury segment, combining British craftsmanship with German engineering expertise.