Special Report : If Allegations Against the OSP By Ken Ofori-Attah’s Attorneys Are True, Ghanaians Must Question the Competence of The Special Prosecutor

By the Sankofaonline Editorial Team

The unfolding dispute between former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s legal team and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is more than a clash of legal interpretations. It is a test of Ghana’s institutional credibility. At stake is not only the reputation of one man but the integrity of the very office entrusted with safeguarding justice against corruption and abuse of power.

The lawyers’ letter of November 24, 2025, is unambiguous: INTERPOL’s Commission for Control of Files (CCF) did not merely “redact” Mr. Ofori-Atta’s data. It suspended and blocked the Red Notice entirely, citing “strong issues of compliance” with INTERPOL’s legal framework. If this account is accurate, then the OSP’s public statement of November 19, 2025, urging Ghanaians to disregard reports of the notice’s removal, was not simply misleading. It was a distortion of fact, one that risks eroding public trust in the nation’s anti-graft machinery.

The Larger Question: Competence or Malice?

The legal team’s accusations cut deep. They suggest that the OSP’s misrepresentation may stem from either professional inexperience or malicious intent. Both possibilities are troubling.

If incompetence is the cause, then Ghana must ask whether the Special Prosecutor’s office is adequately staffed, trained, and prepared to handle the complexities of international legal instruments such as INTERPOL Red Notices.

If malice is the cause, then the office has strayed dangerously from its mandate, weaponizing procedure to perpetuate political persecution rather than uphold justice.

Either way, the implications are grave. An institution designed to be the guardian of integrity cannot afford to be perceived as careless—or worse, vindictive.

Why This Matters

The timeline of events underscores the seriousness of the matter:

A Red Notice issued while Mr. Ofori-Atta was undergoing surgery abroad.

A petition to INTERPOL citing violations of its Constitution, including political persecution.

The eventual suspension and blocking of the notice by INTERPOL itself.

These are not minor procedural hiccups. They are markers of a system under scrutiny. If Ghana’s Special Prosecutor misrepresented such a critical international decision, then the credibility of the office is compromised not only domestically but also on the global stage.

Sankofaonline’s Editorial Position

We at Sankofaonline believe that allegations of this magnitude demand more than silence. They demand answers.

If the lawyers’ claims are true, then Ghana must question the competence of the Special Prosecutor. The office cannot be allowed to operate in shadows, issuing statements that contradict international legal authorities. Transparency, accuracy, and accountability are non-negotiable.

The Special Prosecutor’s mandate is to protect the public interest, not to gamble with it. Misrepresentation—whether born of negligence or malice, undermines the very foundation of justice.

A Call to Vigilance

This controversy is not just about Mr. Ofori-Atta. It is about whether Ghana’s institutions can withstand the pressures of politics and remain faithful to the rule of law.

The OSP must respond clearly, factually, and responsibly. Anything less will confirm the worst fears of those who see the office as compromised.

In the spirit of Sankofa,retrieving wisdom from the past to guide the future, we remind our leaders that justice is not a tool of convenience. It is the bedrock of democracy. And when that bedrock is shaken, the entire edifice of governance trembles.

Conclusion:

If the allegations are true, then Ghana faces a sobering reality: the Special Prosecutor’s office, once heralded as a beacon of accountability, may itself require accountability. The people deserve competence, not confusion; integrity, not misrepresentation.