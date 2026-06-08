Special Needs Advocate Wins Miss World Nigeria 2026

Tamunosoye Karibi-George, a special needs advocate, won Miss World Nigeria 2026 in Lagos this weekend and will represent Nigeria at the global competition in Vietnam in August.

The 26-year-old beat 19 other contestants at a ceremony held at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel. She represented Bayelsa State in the competition despite being an indigene of Rivers State. Silverbird Group founder and former Senator Ben Murray-Bruce announced her win in a social media post on Sunday.

Murray-Bruce called her “a passionate advocate for change” and made her inclusion work the centrepiece of his announcement. Karibi-George runs Beyond Labels, an initiative that supports children with special needs, building spaces that encourage ambition and challenge the idea that a child’s circumstances determine their future.

The win earns her the right to carry Nigeria’s flag at the 73rd Miss World Festival in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, from August 9 to September 5, 2026. Murray-Bruce urged Nigerians to rally behind their new queen as she prepares for the international stage.

She succeeds Joy Mojisola Raimi, who represented Nigeria at the 72nd Miss World in Hyderabad, India, finishing in the Top 20 overall and among the top five contestants from Africa.