Speaker Rules Anti-LGBTQ Bill Must Return to Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has ruled that the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill must be reintroduced in the current Ninth Parliament, declaring that the legislation expired when the Eighth Parliament dissolved earlier this year.

The decision settles days of debate after the Majority Leader argued that the bill had already been passed and did not require fresh introduction. Bagbin disagreed firmly, insisting that all unfinished business from the previous Parliament automatically lapsed when that session ended.

“The eighth Parliament is history. So are all the businesses that were pending in the eighth Parliament,” he told lawmakers Tuesday. “They all ended with the eighth Parliament and so we have a new Parliament, the ninth Parliament, and therefore what was pending there came to an end and has to be reintroduced.”

The Speaker also revealed that the bill was transmitted to former President Nana Akufo Addo, who declined to sign it into law. However, Bagbin said the presidency failed to fulfill its constitutional obligation by not returning the bill to Parliament with reasons for refusing assent.

“They wrote to tell us that they would not assent to it. The only constitutional error they committed was that they didn’t give us reasons why they would not assent to it, and they did not transmit the bill back to us. They imprisoned it there,” he explained during Tuesday’s parliamentary session.

The Anti LGBTQ+ Bill, formally known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, originated as a private member’s bill backed by lawmakers alongside traditional, religious and civil society leaders. The legislation seeks to criminalise same sex activities, advocacy and funding, proposing up to three years imprisonment for engaging in such acts and up to ten years for promoting or financing related activities.

Bagbin revealed that the current government had indicated interest in adopting the bill as a public or government sponsored measure rather than allowing it to proceed as a private member’s initiative. However, the Speaker said he personally disagreed with this approach and communicated his position to President John Dramani Mahama.

“As you would recall, that’s a private member’s bill, and so members of this House took it up. It went through the whole process as detailed in our Standing Orders,” Bagbin said. “But as it went through the process, the new government indicated that they wanted to take it as a public bill. I personally disagreed and made it known to His Excellency the President that this was an initiative of our people, the traditional leaders, the religious leaders, civil society leaders and so we would process it as a private member’s bill.”

The Speaker confirmed that procedural steps required under Parliament’s Standing Orders will now be followed before the bill is formally reintroduced. “Our rules have given what the speaker is expected to do, which I will do before it can be laid in the House,” he added.

Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, immediately urged the Majority to bring back the original bill without any modifications. Speaking on the floor of Parliament, he insisted the legislation must remain unchanged from the version passed by the Eighth Parliament.

“Let them bring the bill as it was, and as was passed by the 8th Parliament in the same form and shape. Don’t change it. Don’t water it down,” Jinapor said. “What Ghanaians want is a law that promotes good sexual conduct in Ghana and prevents LGBTQ.”

His comments reflect concerns among some legislators that reintroduction might provide opportunities to amend or weaken the bill’s provisions. The original version passed by the previous Parliament included strict penalties and broad definitions of prohibited activities that attracted both domestic support and international criticism.

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, a leading advocacy group behind the bill, has renewed calls for Parliament to expedite passage. At a press conference held Tuesday, Secretary General Moses Foh Amoaning urged that the measure be treated as a public bill as reportedly promised by President Mahama during consultations with religious leaders earlier this year.

In February 2025, President Mahama told clergy at the Accra International Conference Centre that his administration was consulting with the Speaker for the bill to be introduced as government sponsored legislation rather than a private member’s initiative. The President reaffirmed his Christian values, stating that only two genders exist and that marriage should be between a man and a woman.

However, Bagbin’s Tuesday remarks suggest he remains opposed to converting the measure into a government bill, preferring to maintain its character as a people driven initiative with broad civil society backing.

The bill’s journey has been complicated by legal challenges and international pressure. Several organisations filed suits at the Supreme Court seeking to block the legislation on constitutional grounds, arguing it violates fundamental human rights protections. These cases contributed to delays in presidential assent under the previous administration.

International development partners and human rights organisations have expressed concerns about the bill’s implications for civil liberties and Ghana’s international obligations. Some warned that passage could affect Ghana’s relationships with key trading partners and development institutions, though domestic support for the measure remains strong among religious and traditional leaders.

The Eighth Parliament passed the bill after extensive committee work and public hearings that attracted thousands of submissions from individuals and organisations on both sides of the debate. Proponents argued the legislation protects Ghanaian cultural and religious values while opponents contended it violates constitutional rights to dignity, privacy and freedom of association.

Bagbin’s ruling means the bill must go through parliamentary procedures again, including committee consideration and multiple readings before reaching the floor for final passage. The timeline for reintroduction remains unclear, though the Speaker indicated he would follow established Standing Orders governing private member’s bills.

The Minority Caucus has called for transparency in the reintroduction process, insisting that all amendments must be published and that civil society must be adequately informed and involved. Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin stressed the need for clarity on the bill’s status, legislative timeline and the nature of any proposed changes.

This demand for transparency suggests the reintroduction process may face more scrutiny than the original passage, with various parliamentary factions seeking to shape the final version. The Ninth Parliament includes both supporters and opponents of the measure, though backers appear to hold a comfortable majority based on previous voting patterns.

Bagbin, a vocal advocate for the bill, has assured that he intends to see it properly passed and signed into law for implementation. His active involvement and stated commitment to maintaining its private member’s bill status signals determination to advance the legislation despite procedural complications from the parliamentary transition.

The Speaker’s constitutional role gives him significant influence over parliamentary business and procedure, including the timing and manner of bill introductions. His insistence that the measure proceed as a private member’s initiative rather than government legislation reflects both procedural preferences and possibly strategic calculations about maintaining broad ownership beyond partisan politics.

As Parliament prepares for the bill’s reintroduction, the debate over LGBTQ rights in Ghana continues reflecting tensions between cultural preservation and human rights protections. Religious and traditional leaders maintain strong support for criminalisation while civil society organisations and international partners warn of constitutional and diplomatic consequences.

The path forward will test whether the current Parliament can navigate these competing pressures while following established procedures. For now, Bagbin’s ruling provides clarity on process even as questions remain about timing, amendments and the ultimate fate of one of Ghana’s most controversial legislative proposals.