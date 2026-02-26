Speaker of Parliament Hon. Alban Bagbin Honored with Legislative Excellence Award

The Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been honored with a Legislative Excellence Award from the Pan-African Regal Influence Summit 2026.

The award was presented by a delegation from the KRIF Foundation, organizers of the Pan African summit, led by Rev. Kennedy Okosun, the Executive Chairman and Convenor of the Summit, in recognition of the Speaker’s distinguished service, steadfast advocacy for legislative integrity, enduring contributions to parliamentary democracy and strengthening of Ghana’s parliament as a pillar of democracy and governance.

The award also highlights his historic achievement as the first African Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, bringing global recognition to African parliamentary leadership, his service in the PAN- African Parliament of the African Union, advancing cooperation and collaboration among legislatures, creating a legacy of a reformer, consensus-builder and champion of parliamentary excellence whose influence continues to inspire legislators in Ghana, across Africa and globally.

Present at the ceremony was Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Mr. Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror-Clerk of Parliament, among other dignitaries. Accompanying Rev. Okosun were Mrs. Awura Adjoa Okosun, the Managing Director of Krif Foundation, Victor A. Satur, Rajaab S. Moses, and Sylvester Babijie. The delegation also presented the official Summit Report and the draft communiqué adopted at the end of the continental gathering.

In his acceptance remarks, Speaker Bagbin expressed appreciation for the honor, describing it as an inspiration to always do what is right, just and honest in society.

Reflecting on Parliament’s institutional strength, the Speaker stressed the need for commitment to build inclusive, fairness and equitable institutions, over strong personalities, stating that Africa possesses the human and material resources necessary for transformation but must build resilient systems and principled leadership to harness them effectively. He outlined institutional reforms undertaken within Parliament which have strengthened its growing engagement with development partners to complement national resources.

He reaffirmed the need for Africa to speak with one voice in global affairs, stressing that democratic trust, fairness, justice and inclusive governance remain essential pillars for progress.

The presentation forms part of broader engagements by the Regal Influence Summit Secretariat aimed at promoting leadership excellence, institutional reform and continental unity.