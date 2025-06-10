Speaker Ejects Health Committee Member Amid Parliamentary Debate

Ghana’s Parliament witnessed a tense confrontation on June 10, 2025, when Speaker Alban Bagbin ordered the removal of Ranking Health Committee Member Kwabena Afuye during a debate on the national health strike.

The incident occurred after Afuye rose to second a motion, prompting the Speaker to challenge the relevance of his intended statement.

“Honourable Afuye, if you don’t take time, I will send you out of the House,” the Speaker declared. Afuye refused to yield, responding: “I’m not worried about that.” He asserted his right to address what he termed a matter of “urgent public importance” concerning the ongoing health sector strike.

The exchange escalated as Afuye repeatedly stated “I am ready to leave,” while the Speaker questioned: “In doing so, make what statement?” Despite the Speaker’s warning, Afuye maintained his position: “You can send me out. I’m ready to leave.” The Speaker subsequently directed parliamentary marshals to escort Afuye from the chamber.

The confrontation gained immediate attention on social media platforms, with many observers describing it as indicative of rising tensions within Ghana’s legislature, particularly regarding health policy matters. Afuye’s intervention reportedly addressed ongoing strike action by health professionals, which he considered too critical to delay.

The Speaker promptly concluded proceedings after the removal: “Motion moved and seconded… the House is adjourned to tomorrow, Wednesday 11 June 2025, at 2 p.m.” This incident underscores persistent challenges in maintaining parliamentary decorum during debates on contentious national issues, reflecting the delicate balance between legislative procedure and members’ insistence on addressing urgent public concerns.