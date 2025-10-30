Speaker Bagbin Warns Absentee MPs Risk Losing Parliamentary Seats

Speaker Alban Bagbin has warned Members of Parliament that continued absence from parliamentary proceedings without permission could result in them vacating their seats, citing poor attendance records since the House resumed.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin expressed strong displeasure on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, over the persistent absence of lawmakers from parliamentary sittings. He warned that MPs who fail to attend without proper authorization risk losing their seats under parliamentary rules.

Addressing the House, Bagbin revealed he had received attendance records for the first and second meetings since Parliament resumed but chose not to publish them. According to the Speaker, “I decided not to publish them, hoping that attendance will improve,” giving legislators an opportunity to correct their behavior before facing consequences.

The warning comes amid growing concerns about legislative effectiveness when significant numbers of MPs are absent from critical debates and votes. Parliamentary rules require members to maintain regular attendance, with provisions allowing the Speaker to declare seats vacant if members absent themselves without reasonable excuse for a specified number of consecutive sittings.

Bagbin’s statement signals increasing frustration with what he views as a lack of commitment by some lawmakers to their constitutional duties. The Speaker has previously emphasized the importance of parliamentary attendance for effective governance and representing constituents.

Ghana’s Parliament has faced periodic criticism over MP absenteeism, particularly during less controversial sessions. The issue affects quorum requirements for passing legislation and conducting parliamentary business. While some absences are authorized for official duties or legitimate reasons, unauthorized absences undermine the institution’s functioning.

The Speaker did not specify how many MPs were absent or identify particular offenders, but his public warning suggests the problem has reached a level requiring formal intervention.