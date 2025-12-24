Speaker Bagbin Promises No Laws to Stifle Journalism

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has assured Ghana’s media fraternity that Parliament will not pass any legislation designed to suppress press freedom while he remains at the helm of the legislature.

The pledge was delivered in a speech read on his behalf by Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Member of Parliament for La Dade Kotopon and Deputy Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, at the Ghana Journalists Association’s (GJA) third Annual Dinner Night in Accra on Monday, December 23.

Bagbin acknowledged deepening concerns within the media community that laws originally meant to regulate digital and electronic communications are increasingly being weaponized to harass and intimidate journalists, ultimately undermining press freedom. He promised that any existing legislation found to pose a threat to media rights would be subjected to review.

“We know what is happening in other countries and we know how they are clawing back the progress that those countries have made. We do not want to go that way,” the Speaker stated, referencing global trends of democratic backsliding where governments use regulatory frameworks to silence critical voices.

His remarks follow growing unease within the media fraternity over arrests, interrogations and legal actions linked to journalists’ online reporting and social media commentary. Several practitioners at the event recounted personal experiences they attributed directly to their professional duties, describing encounters with law enforcement that they characterized as intimidation tactics.

The concerns center particularly on the Electronic Communications Act, which was recently amended by Parliament. While the legislation was intended to provide for the regulation of electronic communications and broadcasting, the use of the electromagnetic spectrum and related matters, media practitioners have raised alarm that authorities are applying it against journalists in ways reminiscent of the criminal libel law that was repealed nearly two decades ago.

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour specifically called on Parliament to fulfill its constitutional duty to protect freedom of expression and media freedom. He urged lawmakers through the Speaker’s office to resist laws and regulations that stifle free speech, and requested that Parliament either review the Electronic Communications legislation, repeal problematic sections, or clearly state the purpose for which the bill was passed and how it should be applied.

The association maintained its longstanding position that while ethical and responsible journalism remains essential, regulatory measures must not dilute constitutional protections for the press. Dwumfour emphasized that regulation must never be confused with repression, particularly in a democracy that depends on a vibrant and independent media.

Bagbin stressed the need to strike a careful balance between safeguarding national security and upholding freedom of expression. He argued that while security concerns are legitimate, they must not be used as a pretext to suppress journalistic work. The Speaker emphasized that a free, independent and fearless media remains a vital pillar of Ghana’s democratic governance.

“The health of every society and our democracy depends on the responsibility not only of the media, but also of us who use the words,” Bagbin stated, acknowledging that both journalists and public officials share responsibility for maintaining democratic standards in public discourse.

The assurance comes at a critical moment for Ghana’s media landscape. Several high profile cases in recent months have seen journalists questioned or arrested over their reporting, with some facing charges under electronic communications laws. Media advocates argue these actions create a chilling effect that discourages investigative journalism and critical reporting on government activities.

The dinner event, which brought together journalists, lawmakers and key stakeholders, ended with renewed calls for sustained dialogue and collaboration between Parliament, the media and regulatory institutions. Participants agreed that electronic communications laws must be applied in ways that protect journalists and strengthen the country’s democratic culture rather than weakening it.

Bagbin, who has served in Parliament since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1993, bringing decades of legislative experience to his role as Speaker, positioned the legislature as a partner to the media rather than an adversary. His remarks signal Parliament’s willingness to revisit controversial legislation if implementation demonstrates that it threatens constitutional freedoms.

The event also featured recognition of outstanding members of the Parliamentary Press Corps for their work throughout the year. Several journalists received awards for distinguished reporting, including Elsie Appiah Osei, Chief Reporter of the Ghana News Agency, who won Best Online Parliamentary Report.

Beyond the press freedom assurances, Dwumfour used the platform to advocate for improved welfare conditions for journalists. He called on the Speaker to support a Private Members’ Bill that would promote media freedom and ensure better remuneration for journalists, noting that media practitioners remain among the lowest paid professionals in the country despite their critical role in democracy.

Bagbin welcomed the proposal for legislation addressing journalists’ welfare and pledged Parliament’s support in facilitating its preparation. He argued that journalists serve the nation and public, with their output being “even more valuable than what is manufactured from factories.” The Speaker promised continued support for the media, including enhancing internet connectivity at Parliament, improving travel opportunities for journalists covering parliamentary business, and strengthening the legislature’s media relations capacity.

The Speaker also encouraged the Parliamentary Press Corps to hold legislators accountable, particularly regarding conduct on the parliamentary floor. He emphasized that scrutiny of lawmakers serves the public interest and helps maintain standards of behavior and debate within the chamber.

Dean of the Parliamentary Press Corps Simon Agianab, represented by Vice Dean Stephen Odoi Larbi, described the event as an opportunity for reflection on both successes and challenges experienced over the year. The gathering was attended by Majority Chief Whip Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor and members of Parliament’s media relations department.

The interaction between Parliament’s leadership and the media fraternity reflects ongoing efforts to define the boundaries of press freedom within Ghana’s constitutional framework. While the 1992 Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and media freedom, implementation questions arise when these rights intersect with other considerations such as national security, public order and individual reputation.

Legal experts note that effective democratic governance requires continuous negotiation of these tensions through dialogue rather than confrontation. Bagbin’s assurance that Parliament will not become a tool for silencing journalists represents an important statement of principle, though its practical impact will depend on how future legislative proposals are evaluated and whether problematic existing laws are indeed reviewed and revised.

The commitment also carries implications for how Parliament approaches other legislation that might indirectly affect media operations, including laws on cybersecurity, data protection and access to information. Media advocates will likely monitor closely whether the Speaker’s pledge translates into concrete legislative action in the coming months.

For Ghana’s journalists, the assurance provides some measure of reassurance amid what many describe as an increasingly challenging environment for independent reporting. However, the profession remains vigilant, recognizing that press freedom requires constant defense and that commitments made during ceremonial occasions must be matched by consistent protection in daily practice.