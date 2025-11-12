Speaker Bagbin Promises Firm Discipline After Heated Chief Justice Vetting Clash

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has vowed to restore order and discipline in the House following the chaotic scenes that erupted during the vetting of Chief Justice nominee, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie on Monday, November 10, 2025. Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, November 11, Bagbin warned that future misconduct would be met with firm action, declaring he would return with “the hammer and not the gavel” to enforce decency and decorum.

The Speaker’s attention was drawn to some comments and conduct by a few Members of Parliament during the proceedings of the Appointments Committee, which appeared disrespectful to the distinguished members of the Judiciary who were present. He described the incident as unfortunate and inconsistent with the decorum and discipline expected of lawmakers under Parliament’s Standing Orders.

During the vetting there was a heated confrontation between the Minority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin and the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga. Tensions escalated when Afenyo-Markin described Justice Baffoe-Bonnie as a “disputed Chief Justice nominee”. The Majority Leader maintained that the vetting was not a courtroom proceeding and called on the Minority Leader to retract his statement and apologise to the nominee. The confrontation resulted in the Minority staging a walkout from the proceedings.

The disagreement arose from sharp political differences, with Ayariga immediately challenging the remark, describing it as politically charged and inappropriate. In response, Afenyo-Markin accused the Majority of attempting to suppress legitimate parliamentary scrutiny. Observers note that the tension was partly influenced by campaign rhetoric from the National Democratic Congress during the 2024 elections, which suggested that Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo would be replaced, a prediction now realised under the Mahama administration.

In his address, Bagbin emphasized the constitutional framework governing relations between government branches. He reaffirmed Parliament’s unwavering respect for the Judiciary as a coequal arm of government under Article 125, Clause 1 of the 1992 Constitution, which vests the judicial power of Ghana in the Judiciary. He stressed that the doctrine of separation of powers requires all three arms of government to relate to one another with mutual respect and restraint.

The Speaker extended Parliament’s deepest apologies and assurances of continued respect for the Judiciary and its esteemed members. He reminded lawmakers that parliamentary rules caution members against imputing improper motives or using words that are disrespectful or likely to cause offence, noting the Standing Orders serve as a reminder that proceedings must always reflect the dignity and integrity of Parliament as a key organ of state.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie was nominated by President John Dramani Mahama and has been serving as acting Chief Justice since April 2025. His appointment is subject to parliamentary approval as required by the Constitution. The vetting follows the removal of Gertrude Araba Torkornoo, who helmed the judiciary for over two years since 2023. Speaker Bagbin had earlier dismissed a motion by the Minority Caucus seeking to suspend the vetting until legal matters concerning Torkornoo’s removal were settled.