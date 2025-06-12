Speaker Bagbin Dismisses “Girlfriend” Rumors Amid Parliamentary Tensions

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin sharply rebuffed rumors about romantic relationships with female MPs during a heated session, while condemning growing disrespect in the legislative chamber.

His remarks came amid chaos as some lawmakers attempted to physically block enforcement of his directives.

Bagbin recounted how MPs, including a female colleague, formed a human shield around the Member for Effiduase-Asokore during a confrontation that involved “unprintable” language toward the chair. The Speaker then addressed persistent gossip with biting sarcasm: “Anytime honorable ladies get close to the Speaker, there’s always an allegation that she is the Speaker’s girlfriend.”

Rejecting the term, the 66-year-old Speaker retorted: “We don’t have girls in this House. I prefer ‘Speaker’s woman friend.’ How many girlfriends can the Speaker take at this age?” While drawing laughter, his comments highlighted frustration with trivialization of governance issues.

Bagbin thanked God for sustaining him through the pressures of office, alluding to his senior status with the phrase “look no do” – suggesting his age and position should preclude such salacious speculation. The outburst underscores mounting tensions in Ghana’s legislature, where procedural disputes increasingly spill into personal attacks.