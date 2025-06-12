Speaker Bagbin Asserts Parliamentary Authority in Sharp Rebuke to MP

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin delivered a forceful admonishment to Effiduase-Asokore MP Nana Ayew Afriyie during Wednesday’s sitting, following the legislator’s challenge to a deputy speaker’s ruling.

The confrontation highlighted growing tensions over parliamentary decorum in Ghana’s legislature.

Quoting Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” Bagbin stated, “Even a dog is obeyed in office,” emphasizing the constitutional authority vested in the Speaker’s chair regardless of its occupant. He drew a pointed distinction between their titles: “There is good reason why we are called ‘Right Honourable’ and you are called only ‘Honourable.'” The rebuke came after Dr. Afriyie openly disputed First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor’s procedural decision during Tuesday’s proceedings.

The Speaker cited Ghana’s Parliament Act of 1965 and Standing Orders to clarify that while parliamentary rulings may be challenged, proper procedures must be followed rather than open defiance. “When the Speaker is wrong, the law has given you the opportunity to come back to the same floor to prove that he was wrong,” Bagbin explained. His intervention underscores the delicate balance between robust debate and maintaining institutional respect in Ghana’s parliamentary democracy.

This incident marks the latest in a series of confrontations testing parliamentary decorum under Bagbin’s speakership. Political observers note the Speaker’s Shakespearean reference carries particular weight in Ghana’s political culture, where literary allusions often underscore important constitutional principles.