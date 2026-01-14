Spanish Prosecutor Investigates Sexual Assault Allegations Against Julio Iglesias

Spanish prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into sexual assault accusations against singer Julio Iglesias. Two former employees allege the 82‑year‑old artist assaulted them at his Caribbean residences in 2021.

The Spanish National Court confirmed a complaint was filed on January 5, 2026. Proceedings remain confidential. The allegations were detailed in a report by Spanish outlet El Diario, which said the accounts were consistent over more than a year and supported by documentary evidence.

The women, using pseudonyms Laura and Rebeca, claim Iglesias touched them inappropriately, asked intimate questions and subjected them to physical abuse. Rebeca alleged forceful penetrations, slapping and being forced to provide hours of physical relief for his back pain. Laura claimed Iglesias ordered her to show her breasts and kissed her forcefully.

Both described a controlling environment with long working hours and no employment contract. El Diario reported extensive attempts to contact Iglesias and his lawyer for comment received no response.

Madrid regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso defended Iglesias on social media, calling him “the most universal singer of all.” A former supervisor cited in the report dismissed the allegations as lies.

The investigation continues under Spanish judicial secrecy rules.