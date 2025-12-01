Spanish Football League Marks Decade in Africa with Youth Development Programs

Spain’s top football competition celebrated ten years of operations in Africa this month with a documentary premiere and special event in Johannesburg, highlighting development programs that have reached over 3,000 young players and coaches across the continent.

LaLiga became the first European league to establish a permanent African office when it opened in Johannesburg in 2014. The organization hosted guests at MultiChoice headquarters in Randburg on Wednesday evening to mark the anniversary alongside broadcasting partners SuperSport and Canal Plus.

President Javier Tebas reflected on the milestone achievement during the celebration. The league’s African footprint now extends across multiple countries including Angola, Tanzania, Nigeria, Cameroon and Ivory Coast, with initiatives spanning youth development, women’s football and institutional partnerships.

The organization’s development work centers on programs like La Ligue d’Égalité and the Mzansi Equality League, creating opportunities for thousands of girls in South Africa, Kenya and Cameroon. These initiatives provide safe environments for participants to develop football skills alongside educational and leadership training.

Managing Director Trésor Penku emphasized the organization’s commitment to discovering and nurturing African talent. Spanish clubs including Celta Vigo, RCD Espanyol and Real Betis have opened academies in Southern Africa, with facilities operating in Sebokeng, Johannesburg and Zimbabwe respectively.

The Next Gen Draft and EA SPORTS FC FUTURES programs have brought together more than 200 young players in South Africa, with selected participants receiving training opportunities in Madrid. These pathways aim to connect promising African footballers with international development environments.

LaLiga has expanded partnerships with African clubs and federations over the decade. The organization provided consultancy to Yanga SC in Tanzania, supported commercial transformation at Petro de Luanda in Angola, and delivered coaching development to Zanaco FC in Zambia. Long-standing collaborations include partnerships with the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations and the South African Football Association.

Watch parties across cities including Soshanguve, Luanda, Lagos, Nairobi, Yaoundé and Abidjan have drawn more than 20,000 fans to community gatherings centered on major fixtures. The SPORTY LaLiga African MVP award recognizes top-performing African players competing in the Spanish league each season.

Broadcasting reach extends across 54 African markets through partnerships with SuperSport, Canal Plus, ZAP, StarTimes, Sporty TV, Azam and New World TV. Digital engagement has grown steadily as the league maintains consistent presence in African football culture.

Women’s football advancement represents a key focus area, with support provided to the Nigerian Women’s Football League and various stakeholder groups. The OneHumanity campaign promoted social inclusion across Nigeria, Senegal and Tanzania.

Penku stated that the next decade would focus on creating more international tournament opportunities for young African players while continuing to build foundations for skill development across underserved communities.