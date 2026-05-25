Spain Name World Cup Squad With No Real Madrid Players

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente named his 26-man Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup squad on Monday, including injured Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal while omitting every Real Madrid player for the first time since 1950.

The 18-year-old Yamal has been sidelined since injuring his left hamstring playing for Barcelona on April 22, missing the final weeks of the domestic season. De la Fuente expressed full confidence in his recovery, stating he had no doubt Yamal and fellow injury concern Nico Williams would be fit for Spain’s opening group game against Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta.

“I don’t look at one club or another. I don’t have that local bias a fan might have,” De la Fuente told reporters in Madrid.

Real Madrid defenders Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal were both excluded. Huijsen was dropped due to injury, while Carvajal was left out after a campaign severely disrupted by fitness problems. The absence of any Madrid representative marks the first occasion since 1950 that the club has no player in a Spain World Cup squad.

The squad features a particularly strong Barcelona presence, with eight players selected including Yamal, goalkeeper Joan Garcia, defenders Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia, midfielders Pedri and Gavi, and forwards Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo. Seven Premier League-based players also feature, three of them from Arsenal in goalkeeper David Raya and midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino. Merino made his first appearance since a foot fracture when he came on as a substitute in Arsenal’s final Premier League game on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao winger Williams, whose season was badly disrupted by his own hamstring issues, was also included. Spain will face Iraq in a pre-tournament friendly on June 4 before travelling to Puebla, Mexico, to face Peru on June 8.

In Group H, Spain face debutants Cape Verde on June 15, Saudi Arabia on June 21 and Uruguay on June 26, with the tournament running from June 11 to July 19.

Spain World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona).

Defenders: Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Pedri (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St-Germain), Alex Baena (Villarreal).

Forwards: Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Victor Munoz (Osasuna), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo).