Spain Commits €16 Million to West Africa Under New ECOWAS Deal

The largest cooperation pact between any African regional bloc and a bilateral donor targets food security, women's empowerment and clean energy

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Spain’s development cooperation agency have formalised the largest bilateral partnership ever recorded between an African regional economic community and a single donor country, signing two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in Abuja on Sunday, February 23, that unlock €16 million for development programmes across the region between 2025 and 2028.

The agreements were signed at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters between the regional bloc and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), under the ECOWAS-AECID Cooperation Programme 2025-2028. Senior officials from both institutions attended the ceremony.

ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray described the partnership as a mutually strategic relationship rather than a donor-recipient arrangement. He noted that Spain’s engagement promotes regional stability and economic growth that benefits both West Africa and Spain in equal measure. Touray also recalled that previous phases of ECOWAS-AECID collaboration had helped establish key regional bodies, including the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) and the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre.

AECID Director Antón Leis García characterised the new programme as a transformative step forward from previous phases of cooperation, calling it “a promise delivered.” He underlined Spain’s long-standing historical and strategic ties with West Africa and reaffirmed Madrid’s commitment to championing the region’s interests at the international level.

The programme targets several development priorities simultaneously. It focuses on rural development, gender equality, and the empowerment of women and young people, while prioritising strategic sectors including agriculture and food security, energy access, infrastructure, and institutional capacity building, all in alignment with ECOWAS Vision 2050.

The agreement comes as ECOWAS member states intensify joint regional initiatives to strengthen economic and agricultural integration following the departure of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from the bloc in January 2025, a withdrawal that removed approximately 73 million people from the regional market. Spain’s renewed financial commitment signals continued confidence in the 12-member bloc’s integration agenda despite that fragmentation.

For Ghana, a founding ECOWAS member, the programme carries direct relevance. Programmes falling under the agriculture and food security pillar align with national priorities around smallholder support and climate-resilient farming, while the energy access component dovetails with Ghana’s efforts to expand rural electrification and reduce dependence on hydrocarbons.