Spain-Backed GB Foods Unveils 6,000-Acre Tomato Farm at Afram Plains

Spanish agribusiness firm GB Foods Africa has unveiled plans to scale its tomato cultivation project at the Afram Plains in the Eastern Region to 6,000 acres, as Ghana’s Trade Minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting large-scale domestic raw material production to reduce import dependence and strengthen food security.

Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare met GB Foods Africa Chief Executive Officer Vicenç Bosch, Director of Institutional Affairs and Agribusiness Africa Dr J. Teddy Ngu, Spain’s Ambassador to Ghana Angel Lossada Torres-Quevedo and officials from the Spanish Embassy at the Trade Ministry in Accra on Monday, February 16.

GB Foods Africa, a subsidiary of Spanish consumer goods group Agrolimen SA and known in Ghana primarily for its Gino brand of tomato paste, canned fish and sauces, has operated a pilot tomato farm and processing line at its Tema factory since commissioning a 5 million United States dollars (USD) production facility in March 2023. The Afram Plains project, covering 6,000 acres, is more than three times the size of the company’s existing farm in Nigeria, described by Bosch as among the largest tomato operations in West Africa.

The company has been piloting tomato farming in Ghana for two years and expects to begin its first commercial harvest in the coming weeks. First-year pilot yields reached 20 tonnes per acre, with projections to double to 40 tonnes per acre in the second year. By comparison, average yields across parts of Central Africa range between five and ten tonnes per acre, while the company has achieved between 60 and 70 tonnes per acre in Nigeria. China and Spain, two of the world’s most productive tomato-growing nations, yield approximately 180 and 140 tonnes per acre respectively.

The company’s expansion plans include scaling to a 2,000-metric-tonne-per-day processing factory supported by approximately 4,000 acres of company-owned farmland alongside a 2,000-acre outgrower scheme covering tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic and turmeric. The outgrower component is designed to draw smallholder farmers in and around the Afram Plains into a structured supply chain, creating employment while guaranteeing the company a diversified raw material base.

The investment carries direct relevance to the VEPEAG attack earlier this week that claimed seven Ghanaian traders’ lives in Burkina Faso, an incident that has focused intense national attention on Ghana’s dependence on cross-border tomato sourcing. GB Foods’ Afram Plains initiative represents precisely the kind of structural intervention that producers and food security analysts have called for in the wake of that tragedy.

Despite the operational momentum, Bosch acknowledged a significant competitive challenge: low-cost tomato paste imports, predominantly from China, continue to undercut domestically produced alternatives. He called for import quota arrangements modelled on policies implemented in Senegal and Nigeria, which he said would allow domestic production to develop competitively over a five to seven year horizon without requiring permanent protection.

Ofosu-Adjare indicated government is actively considering the policy options required to support the investment’s long-term viability. She described domestic raw material production as a national security issue as much as an economic one, arguing that an industrial base dependent on imported inputs is structurally exposed whenever external supply chains are disrupted. She also urged GB Foods to transfer technical expertise to Ghanaian farmers across the tomato value chain to spread productivity gains beyond company-owned operations.

The minister confirmed that GB Foods is also producing shito, a traditional Ghanaian condiment based on dried fish, pepper and spices, at its Tema facility, describing the expansion into local condiment production as evidence that the company’s commitment to backward integration extends beyond its flagship tomato business.

Ambassador Lossada Torres-Quevedo described the engagement as part of a deepening bilateral economic relationship between Ghana and Spain, with bilateral trade driven primarily by Ghanaian exports of crude oil, cocoa and agricultural commodities and Spanish exports of machinery, processed foods and industrial equipment. He said GB Foods’ scale of investment reflects Spain’s confidence in Ghana’s agricultural potential and governance environment.

The Afram Plains project has attracted support from successive Ghanaian administrations. Former President Nana Akufo-Addo endorsed the investment during a meeting with Agrolimen President Artur Carulla Mas at Jubilee House in March 2024, describing the 40 million euro project as having the potential to transform food security and industrial output in the Eastern Region.

Ghana is the highest per capita consumer of tomatoes in Africa, according to GB Foods, creating a natural market for domestic processing if production costs can be brought into competitive range with imports.