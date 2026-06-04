SpaceX IPO Tests Investor Faith in AI Boom

SpaceX launched its initial public offering (IPO) roadshow on Thursday, seeking 75 billion dollars at a valuation of 1.77 trillion dollars, in what would be the largest IPO ever.

Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite company plans to sell 555.6 million shares at 135 dollars each, with pricing expected on 11 June and a Nasdaq debut on 12 June under the ticker SPCX. The deal would more than triple the previous record, set by Alibaba.

Analysts say the offering doubles as a test of confidence in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade that has powered markets higher. Nigel Green, chief executive of advisory firm deVere Group, called it the most important test yet of investor appetite for the next phase of the AI rally.

SpaceX remains loss making. It reported revenue of 18.67 billion dollars and a net loss of 4.94 billion dollars for 2025, with only its Starlink internet unit profitable. Investors are being asked to look past current earnings to future potential. “The debate now centres on price,” Green said.

In his view, a strong debut would show investors remain willing to back ambitious AI growth stories despite stretched valuations, while a weak reception would trigger a broad reassessment across the sector.

The listing comes amid a wave of AI related market activity, with rivals Anthropic and OpenAI also moving toward public offerings. At its target valuation, SpaceX would rank among the most valuable US companies, above Tesla.