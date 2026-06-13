SpaceX IPO Day Puts Historic Stock Returns in Sharp Focus

The day SpaceX made stock market history with the largest initial public offering ever recorded, new research landed a reminder of what happens to early investors in landmark listings and how long the biggest returns can take to materialise.

SpaceX raised $75 billion on June 11, 2026, pricing its 555.6 million shares at $135 each in a listing that eclipsed Saudi Aramco’s $24.9 billion offering in 2019 to become the biggest IPO on record. The stock closed its first trading day on June 12 at $161, a 19 percent gain.

Against that backdrop, trading platform Taurex published a study ranking 27 major companies by total share price growth since their IPOs. Tesla came out on top. The electric vehicle maker listed at $17 in June 2010 and the same share traded at roughly $409 as of June 8, 2026, a gain of more than 2,300 percent. A $1,000 day-one investment would be worth around $24,000 today and Tesla was not yet profitable when it went public.

Adobe’s 40-year run places it ahead of every household tech name by percentage gain. The software company listed on the Nasdaq in August 1986 at $11 per share, and that share recently closed at roughly $245, a return of more than 2,100 percent. Microsoft, which listed on the same exchange in the same year at $21, now trades at around $412, a nearly 1,860 percent gain. Much of Microsoft’s second wind came after chief executive Satya Nadella pivoted the company toward cloud computing.

Nvidia, which went public in January 1999 at $12 per share during the dot-com boom and survived the crash that eliminated most of its early peers, now trades at around $208, a gain of close to 1,640 percent. Its transformation from gaming chip company to artificial intelligence infrastructure supplier drove the bulk of that appreciation. Salesforce rounds out the top five, having risen from an $11 IPO price in June 2004 to around $183, nearly a 1,560 percent gain over 22 years.

The research also covers Meta, Oracle, Apple, Amazon and Mastercard in the top ten, with gains ranging from roughly 1,145 percent to 1,440 percent from their respective IPO prices.

A Taurex market analyst said the timing of new mega-listings raised hard valuation questions. “AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are genuinely difficult to value right now. Revenue is growing fast, but so are the costs,” the analyst said. “SpaceX is a different kind of bet: it has real contracts, real hardware, and a dominant position in commercial launches. But both carry the same fundamental risk that any IPO does: you’re buying a story about the future, and the future has a way of not going as planned.”

The data in the Taurex study tracks offer price on the first day of trading against closing prices recorded on June 8, 2026. The research does not adjust for stock splits, which can significantly affect historical per-share comparisons.