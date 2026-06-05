SpaceX IPO Could Make Elon Musk First Trillionaire

SpaceX will sell shares to the public this month in the largest stock market debut ever, a $75 billion offering that could make founder Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., widely known as SpaceX, plans to sell 555.6 million shares at $135 each. The sale would value the rocket and satellite company at $1.77 trillion and dwarf the previous record, the $29.4 billion that oil giant Saudi Aramco raised in 2019.

The company will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX and could begin trading as soon as the end of next week.

Musk’s grip on the company will tighten after the offering. He holds 5.22 billion Class B shares that each carry 10 votes, giving him 82.4 percent of voting power, according to the amended prospectus.

Forbes currently estimates Musk’s net worth at $826 billion, including a $542 billion SpaceX stake. A $1.77 trillion valuation would add roughly $223 billion to his fortune and push him past the trillion dollar mark.

The blockbuster valuation arrives even as SpaceX loses money. The filing reports an operating loss of $2.6 billion in 2025 on revenue of $18.7 billion, with losses continuing this year.

Musk wants the proceeds to fund a return of humans to the moon and a permanent colony on Mars. The filing argues that without expanding beyond Earth, humanity risks “the same fate as the dinosaurs.”

SpaceX says it will spend the money to grow its artificial intelligence and rocket operations and to expand its Starlink satellite network. Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities expects Tesla and SpaceX to merge next year.