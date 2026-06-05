Space Station Crew Shelters Briefly Over Russian Leak

Five International Space Station (ISS) crew members briefly sheltered in a docked SpaceX capsule on Friday as Russian cosmonauts worked to repair air leaks in the aging Zvezda service module.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) ordered the five to don spacesuits and move into the Crew Dragon “Freedom” capsule around midmorning, a precaution it calls a safe haven. The order lasted under two hours.

Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, then paused the repair to assess further data. NASA instructed the crew to leave the capsule and resume normal operations aboard the station.

The group comprised the four members of the SpaceX Crew-12 mission, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, the European Space Agency’s Sophie Adenot and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, together with NASA astronaut Chris Williams. Cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev led the repair work.

The leaks sit in the Zvezda transfer tunnel, known as PrK, which links the module to a docking port. Cracks first appeared there in 2019 and crews have patched them repeatedly. Roscosmos said it had sealed one of two new leaks and that the station faced no danger.

NASA and Roscosmos still disagree on what is cracking the module and have not settled on a root cause. NASA spokesperson Bethany Stevens said the cracks “have always been a concern that NASA watches very closely.”

Zvezda launched in 2000 and supplies much of the station’s life support. The ISS is cleared to fly until 2030, and the recurring leaks underline the difficulty of keeping the orbiting laboratory running into its third decade.