S&P Questions Ghana’s Economic Resilience Despite Credit Upgrade

S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Ghana’s sovereign credit ratings from CCC+/C to B-/B with a stable outlook, yet cautioned that the economy’s recovery remains vulnerable to commodity price fluctuations and external shocks.

The ratings agency announced the upgrade on November 7, 2025, citing improvements in fiscal discipline, rising foreign reserves to nearly $11 billion, and strengthened external balances driven by favorable gold and cocoa prices. However, the international credit assessor warned that these same commodities pose the greatest threat to Ghana’s newfound stability.

Gold and cocoa together account for more than 60% of Ghana’s export earnings, making the economy heavily dependent on global market conditions. When prices rise, the cedi strengthens and government revenues increase. But price declines produce the opposite effect, weakening the currency, raising inflation, and straining public finances.

The past year proved favorable as gold prices remained near record highs and cocoa enjoyed strong rallies due to global shortages, helping the cedi appreciate approximately 30% against the US dollar. These conditions supported Ghana’s projected economic growth of 6.0% in 2025, up from earlier forecasts of 4.5%.

Despite these positive indicators, S&P noted that Ghana’s economy remains exposed to risks from commodity price fluctuations and broader external and weather related shocks. The agency emphasized that recent favorable terms of trade may not persist indefinitely.

Agriculture adds another layer of vulnerability, according to the ratings firm. A significant portion of Ghana’s gross domestic product (GDP) still comes from farming, meaning poor rainfall, floods, or pest infestations could directly impact food supplies, cocoa output, and export revenues. Bad farming seasons would reduce farmer incomes, drive up food prices, and threaten government inflation targets currently aimed at staying below 10%.

S&P also questioned whether Ghana’s new fiscal reforms will withstand future election cycles, noting that the measures remain nascent and untested under political pressure. Historically, Ghana’s election years have witnessed significant increases in public spending, often leading to budget overruns, higher debt, and inflation.

The current administration, which took power in January 2025, has introduced fiscal rules requiring a 1.5% primary surplus annually and a debt reduction target to 45% of GDP by 2034. These measures include tighter procurement oversight and expenditure controls designed to prevent fiscal slippages that contributed to past crises.

If that pattern of election year spending repeats, S&P warned, it could derail the government’s goal of maintaining a primary surplus and keeping debt on a sustainable path.

The upgrade reflects Ghana’s substantial progress in restructuring sovereign debt following its December 2022 default. The government completed the exchange of local currency government debt and $13.1 billion in Eurobonds in 2024, with ongoing talks to finalize restructuring of approximately $5 billion in remaining debt owed to official and commercial creditors.

S&P projects Ghana’s real GDP growth will average 5.6% annually through 2028, driven by improved fiscal discipline, lower inflation, and stronger investor confidence. Inflation, which exceeded 20% at the start of 2025, is expected to remain below 10% from 2026 onward.

For ordinary Ghanaians, the warning underscores how much of the country’s economic stability depends on factors beyond national control. A drop in gold prices could reduce government revenues available for roads, hospitals, and schools, while poor cocoa harvests could cut farmers’ incomes and slow rural development.

The Ghana Cocoa Board projected the 2025/26 Ghana cocoa crop to increase by 8.3% year on year to 650,000 metric tons from 600,000 metric tons in 2024/25. The government has also established the Ghana Gold Board to formalize small scale gold trading and strengthen reserve buffers.

S&P indicated it could raise Ghana’s rating again within the next 12 to 18 months if the country consistently sustains lower fiscal deficits while reducing debt service costs and strengthening access to foreign financing. Continued accumulation of foreign currency reserves would support such an upgrade.

The ratings agency’s assessment maintains that while Ghana has made progress, its recovery remains fragile. Building lasting resilience requires diversifying the economy beyond commodities and proving that new fiscal rules can withstand political cycles, particularly during election periods when spending pressures traditionally intensify.