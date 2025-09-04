Sowutuom Community Demands Justice: Police Accused of Shielding Suspects in Chief’s Son’s Murder

The chiefs and people of Sowutuom in the Anya-Sowutuom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday, 3rd September held an emotional press conference today demanding immediate justice for the gruesome murder of Abu Ramadan Sarbah, biological son of Sowutuom Mantse Nii Osabu Akwei I (also known as Nii Ofoli Akwei Tibu I).

The young man, also known as Nii Lartey Kwashie I who until his demise was the Kwashiebu Mantse, was among three confirmed fatalities during violent clashes that marred the Homowo Festival celebrations between the Sowutuom and Omanjor communities on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

The press conference revealed shocking details about the incident and placed direct blame on the Ghana Police Service for allegedly shielding prime suspects.

Speaking at the Sowutuom Chief’s Palace, Nii Adotei Okropong II, the Manklalo and Regent of Oshuman, revealed that the tragedy had been predicted by official intelligence. He read a letter from the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs to the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, which had explicitly banned the sprinkling of kpoikpoi during this year’s Homowo festival in several towns and villages of the Ga State, including; Pokuase, Omanjor, Kojo Ashong, Ahorhuma, Oshuman, and Afiaman. The ban was issued due to “the likelihood of severe clashes between two or more feuding parties.”

Nii Okropong II also read a statement from the Ga Traditional Council, which condemned the violent act.

Appealing passionately to the government, Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and Sempe Mantse Nii Adotey Otintor III, the Regent urged them to act quickly to bring the perpetrators of the “heinous crime” to justice.

“We respect the rule of law and do not want to take the law into our own hands,” Nii Okropong II stated, adding a stark warning: “So act swiftly.”

During the press conference, community leaders presented several non-negotiable demands:

1. Immediate arrest and prosecution of all identified suspects

2. Relocation of the Sowutuom Police Station

3. Thorough investigation by the Minister for the Interior into the incidents and police conduct

4. Peace and reconciliation dialogues facilitated by the Municipal Assembly

5. Justice for all victims of the violence, including adequate compensation for families

The community has threatened further action if these demands are unmet, including possible legal measures and nationwide protests. However, the clear message from today’s press conference is that the community will not rest until justice is served.

The press conference underscores rising tensions in the region and raises serious questions about the effectiveness of security measures in the face of clear intelligence reports. The situation highlights ongoing challenges with land disputes, traditional boundaries, and the influence of armed groups in the region that authorities have struggled to contain.

The nation now watches to see how law enforcement and government officials will respond to these serious allegations and demands for action from a grieving community determined to see justice prevail.

By Kingsley Asiedu