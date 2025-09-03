Sowutuom Chiefs, Elders Point To Official Warnings, Demand Justice After Omanjor Shooting Tragedy

In a somber and urgent press conference held on Wednesday, chiefs and elders of Sowutuom called for swift action from the government and traditional authorities following a fatal shooting at Omanjor. The violence claimed the life of Nii Lartey Kwashie I, the Kwashie-Bu Mantse, and left several others with injuries.

​Speaking at the Sowutuom Chief’s Palace, Nii Adotei Okropong II, the Manklalo and Regent of Oshuman, revealed that the tragedy had been predicted by official intelligence. He read a letter from the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs to the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, which had explicitly banned the sprinkling of kpoikpoi during this year’s Homowo festival in several towns, including Omanjor. The ban was issued due to “the likelihood of severe clashes between two or more feuding parties.”

​Nii Okropong II also read a second letter, this one from the Ga Traditional Council, which condemned the violent act.

​Appealing passionately to the government, Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and Sempe Mantse Nii Adotey Otintor III, the Regent urged them to act quickly to bring the perpetrators of the “heinous crime” to justice.

​”We respect the rule of law and do not want to take the law into our own hands,” Nii Okropong II stated, adding a stark warning: “So act swiftly.”

​The press conference underscores rising tensions in the region and raises serious questions about the effectiveness of security measures in the face of clear intelligence reports. The community now awaits a decisive response to ensure justice is served and to prevent further violence.

