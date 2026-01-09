Southshore University College Announces Rebranding and Official Launch in Accra

Southshore University College, a private higher education institution formerly known as Dominion University College, has announced its official rebranding and grand launch, scheduled for Friday, 24 January 2026, at its main campus in East Legon, Accra.

Founded in 2009, the institution has spent more than a decade training graduates across multiple disciplines.

The transition to Southshore University College represents a strategic repositioning aimed at strengthening its focus on innovation-driven education, leadership development, and globally competitive training aligned with Africa’s development priorities and the international labour market.

The launch event, themed “From Africa, A New Light,” will formally unveil the university’s new identity, expanded academic programmes, and upgraded teaching and learning facilities.

The programme is scheduled to begin at 2:15 PM and is expected to bring together members of the university’s Governing Council, captains of industry, members of the diplomatic community, and other key stakeholders in the education sector.

Distinguished Speakers and Guests

The ceremony will feature a keynote address by Dr Patrick Awuah, Founder and President of Ashesi University. Ghana’s Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, is expected to attend as Guest of Honour.

Senior figures from Ghana’s tertiary education sector are also expected, including Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), and Professor Denis Aheto, Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.

A New Chapter for Higher Education

Speaking on the rebranding, the President of Southshore University College, Professor Nicholas N. N. Nsowah-Nuamah, said the transition reflects a deliberate institutional evolution rather than a cosmetic change.

“While we are proud of our heritage as Dominion University College since 2009, the name Southshore University College reflects a strategic evolution. It represents our growth into a hub for research and innovation that serves the entire ‘shore’ of the African continent and beyond. This rebranding aligns with our 2026 mission to be a modern, digital-first, and industry-aligned institution,” he said.

Professor Nsowah-Nuamah affirmed that the rebranding does not affect the university’s regulatory or academic standing.

“We remain fully accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and maintain our strong academic affiliation with the University of Cape Coast (UCC). All legal obligations, contracts, and academic credits remain valid and have transitioned seamlessly to the new name,” he said.

He added that current students would continue their programmes without disruption, noting that students graduating after the official launch on January 24, 2026 would receive certificates issued by the University of Cape Coast indicating that they studied at Southshore University College.

Touching on the launch theme, “From Africa, A New Light,” the President said it reflects a shift in Africa’s role in global knowledge production.

“The theme signifies that we are no longer just consumers of global knowledge; we are creators of it. The ‘New Light’ represents the innovative ideas, ethical leadership, and technological solutions our students will bring to the global stage,” he said.

Addressing questions about academic expansion, Professor Nsowah-Nuamah said the rebranding is accompanied by significant programme development.

“This is both a rebranding and an academic transformation. Alongside our new identity, we are unveiling expanded curricula focused on emerging areas such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Public Health, and Leadership, while strengthening our graduate education. Our East Legon campus has also undergone major upgrades to its technology laboratories to support these new directions,” he added.

Visual materials from the event, including campus footage, the unveiling of the new brand identity, and keynote addresses, will be made available to media organisations.

Southshore University College is a private tertiary institution based in Accra, Ghana. Established in 2009 as Dominion University College, the institution provides higher education in Business, Technology and the Arts. Under its new identity, Southshore University College aims to deepen its focus on research, entrepreneurship, leadership development, and innovation with relevance to Africa and the global market.