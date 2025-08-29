Southern Africa Seeks Investment to Power Global Energy Shift

A new assessment reveals that Southern Africa’s mineral wealth remains largely untapped despite containing resources essential for worldwide renewable energy development.

The region holds nearly 30 percent of critical minerals needed for clean technology but attracts less than 10 percent of global exploration investment.

The World Economic Forum report examines investment barriers across 10 countries including South Africa, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. These nations possess substantial deposits of copper, lithium, cobalt, and platinum-group metals that manufacturers need for batteries, solar panels, and electric vehicles.

Current financing flows fall far short of what analysts say is required to develop these resources at the scale demanded by climate targets. Infrastructure limitations, policy uncertainty, and energy access problems continue deterring international investors from committing capital to new mining projects.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa partnered with researchers to identify practical solutions already showing results across the region. Several initiatives demonstrate how targeted investment can overcome traditional obstacles while creating local economic benefits.

Angola’s Lobito Corridor project aims to unlock mineral exports from landlocked neighbors through upgraded railway connections. The initiative involves extending existing rail lines by 800 kilometers to link copper and cobalt deposits in Congo and Zambia with Atlantic shipping routes.

Namibia launched Africa’s first large-scale green iron facility in April, powered entirely by solar energy and battery storage. The plant uses renewable electricity to produce hydrogen for zero-emissions metal processing, with plans to scale production dramatically over the next five years.

Zambia has reformed its mining legislation to encourage greater investment in copper development. The country currently produces around 700,000 tons annually but aims to reach 3 million tons by 2031 through improved policies and infrastructure spending.

Industry experts say Southern Africa could become a cornerstone of global supply chains if investment obstacles are addressed systematically. The region’s political stability and existing mining expertise provide advantages over other mineral-rich areas facing greater security challenges.