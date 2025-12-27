South Tongu Assembly Supports 109 PWDs

A total of 109 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region have received financial support from the District Assembly at a ceremony in Sogakope, the administrative capital. The event formed part of the activities marking this year’s Christmas festivities.

The initiative was made possible through the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) for the 2025 financial year, three percent of which is allocated to the welfare and development of PWDs nationwide. Beneficiaries applied for the funds, and their requests were vetted and approved by a seven-member Funds Management Committee chaired by Hon. Anthony Adzaho, Assembly Member for the Larve-Galotse-Nutekpor Electoral Area. He emphasized that the selection process was fair and inclusive, covering PWDs with varied disabilities across the district.

Beneficiaries received cash amounts ranging from GH₵1,000 to GH₵7,000, depending on their needs and the severity of their disabilities. The funds are expected to support education, petty trading, farming, small business start-ups, skills training, and other empowerment initiatives aimed at improving their independence and livelihoods.

District Chief Executive Hon. Victoria Dzeklo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of PWDs, stressing their vital role in national development. She assured beneficiaries that past challenges with disbursement would not recur under her tenure and encouraged them to reach out to her or the Assembly whenever they faced difficulties. She cautioned against misusing the funds for personal shopping, urging both beneficiaries and caregivers to apply the money responsibly for its intended purposes.

Hon. Dzeklo also assured other PWDs in the district that they would benefit in subsequent disbursements and encouraged them to register with the Assembly through their representatives to ensure proper planning for their needs.

The Chairman of the PWDs in the district, Mr. Edem Tornigah, commended the Assembly and appealed to the President to increase the allocation from three percent to 3.5 percent, citing the enormous challenges faced by PWDs.

Beneficiaries expressed joy and gratitude for the support. Madam Dora Kponyo described the gesture as life-changing, noting that it gave her a sense of belonging and recognition. She thanked the government, the DCE, and the organizers for addressing the plight of PWDs and making them feel valued.