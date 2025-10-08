South London Science Teacher Receives Lifetime Teaching Ban

A former head of science at a south London school has been permanently barred from teaching after making sexually inappropriate comments to a student, including agreeing to have sex with her once she turned 18. Amrinder Singh Pannu, 38, received the lifetime prohibition order from the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) following a professional conduct panel hearing that examined events from 2018.

The case came to light through secret voice recordings made by the student, referred to as Pupil A, during a free period at St Mark’s Academy in Mitcham. Those recordings captured conversations that crossed professional boundaries in disturbing ways, according to evidence presented to the regulatory panel.

In the audio recordings, Pannu allegedly told the student she had a “nice arse” and made sexually charged remarks including calling her “one horny girl.” The most concerning exchange occurred when the student asked if he would have sex with her when she turned 18, to which Pannu reportedly responded that it would happen “a few months then later yeah.”

The recordings also captured Pannu suggesting their interactions would have been different if she attended another school, a statement that reveals awareness his behavior violated professional standards. That consciousness of wrongdoing becomes even more apparent when considering what Pupil A told investigators about their earlier conversations.

According to the student’s testimony, their interactions initially focused on ordinary topics like travelling and university plans. However, she stated that Pannu understood the inappropriate nature of how their relationship had evolved and explicitly warned her not to tell anyone because it would ruin his life. This pattern of secrecy combined with inappropriate comments represents exactly the kind of grooming behavior safeguarding experts warn about.

The situation escalated to formal action only after Pupil A shared what was happening with a friend who didn’t believe her account. That disbelief prompted her to record their conversations as evidence, a decision that ultimately led to Pannu’s suspension and dismissal from St Mark’s Academy.

Three staff members received an anonymous email containing the voice recordings, triggering the school’s internal investigation. The matter was subsequently referred to the TRA in October 2019, though the regulatory process took several years to reach its conclusion. The TRA’s professional conduct panel made its final decision on September 23, 2025, seven years after the original incident.

During the hearing, Pannu attempted to minimize the seriousness of his actions by characterizing the student’s behavior as “being akin to a crush or pushing boundaries.” He maintained there was no physical contact between them and that they remained on opposite sides of a desk throughout their conversations. However, the panel clearly found these explanations insufficient given the nature of the recorded comments and the power imbalance inherent in teacher-student relationships.

The prohibition order carries significant consequences. Pannu is permanently banned from teaching in England, though he retains the right to appeal the order to the High Court within 28 days of receiving formal notice. Unlike some prohibition orders that allow for future review, this ban contains no provision for reconsideration, reflecting the severity of the misconduct.

What makes cases like this particularly troubling is how they exploit the trust fundamental to education. Teachers hold positions of authority and influence over students who are still developing their understanding of appropriate boundaries. When educators abuse that position through sexual comments or suggestions of future relationships, they damage not just individual students but confidence in educational institutions more broadly.

The seven-year gap between incident and final regulatory decision raises questions about how quickly the teaching profession addresses misconduct allegations. While thorough investigations require time, extended delays can frustrate both victims seeking closure and public confidence in accountability mechanisms.

Anthem Schools Trust, which manages St Mark’s Academy, emphasized in a statement that Pannu was suspended and dismissed seven years ago as soon as the incident came to light. The trust stressed that no current students at the school were taught by Pannu and that the case occurred under previous leadership. They noted that St Mark’s has since received an ‘Outstanding’ rating in all areas from Ofsted following its 2024 inspection.

That institutional response reflects growing awareness of safeguarding responsibilities in educational settings. Schools now face intense scrutiny over how they handle allegations of inappropriate staff behavior, with both legal and reputational consequences for institutions that fail to act decisively.

The case also highlights the important role students themselves can play in exposing misconduct when they possess evidence. Pupil A’s decision to record conversations that made her uncomfortable, despite initial disbelief from peers, ultimately led to accountability. However, it shouldn’t require students to gather evidence of inappropriate behavior; robust safeguarding systems should create environments where concerns can be raised and addressed before situations escalate.

For parents and educators, this case serves as a reminder that inappropriate teacher-student relationships don’t always involve physical contact. Sexually charged comments, promises of future relationships, and requests for secrecy all constitute serious professional misconduct that justifies permanent removal from teaching.

The prohibition order means Pannu’s details now appear on the official Prohibited List maintained by the government, preventing him from undertaking any unsupervised teaching work in schools or related educational settings. This permanent record ensures that other institutions cannot unknowingly employ him in roles involving children or young people.

While the case has reached its conclusion from a regulatory standpoint, its impact on Pupil A and her educational experience extends far beyond panel hearings and prohibition orders. The psychological effects of having a trusted teacher make inappropriate sexual comments can persist long after the individual has left the profession.