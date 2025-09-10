South Korean Workers Return Home Following Georgia Immigration Raid

More than 300 South Korean nationals detained during a massive immigration raid at a Hyundai battery plant in Georgia are being repatriated this week following diplomatic negotiations between Seoul and Washington.

South Korea announced Sunday it had reached a deal with the United States for the release of South Korean workers detained in the immigration raid at the Hyundai facility, according to the country’s presidential office. The agreement comes after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 475 people, most of them South Korean nationals, in a raid Thursday at the massive electric vehicle battery plant under construction in Ellabell, Georgia.

The September 4 operation targeted the Hyundai-LG Energy Solution joint venture facility, one of Georgia’s largest foreign investment projects. Many of the detained South Koreans were engineers and equipment installers brought in for the highly specialized work of getting the electric battery plant online, according to their legal representatives.

The raid has created diplomatic tensions between the two allies, with South Korean officials expressing concern about the treatment of their nationals. A South Korean foreign ministry spokesman said “the business activities of our investors and the rights of our nationals must not be unjustly infringed” following the detentions.

The timing of the operation has raised questions about its impact on broader U.S.-South Korea economic relations. South Korea has committed to investing tens of billions of dollars in American manufacturing as part of efforts to strengthen trade ties and offset potential tariffs on Korean goods.

Video released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed some workers being shackled with chains around their hands, ankles and waists, images that sparked outrage in South Korea and prompted calls for diplomatic intervention.

The Hyundai facility represents a cornerstone of the Biden administration’s push to build domestic electric vehicle battery production capacity. The plant, when operational, will produce batteries for Hyundai and Genesis electric vehicles sold in the American market.

Immigration authorities have not announced criminal charges related to the raid, describing it instead as part of a monthlong investigation into allegations of unlawful employment practices. The operation involved federal, state and local officers executing a judicial search warrant that initially named four individuals.

South Korea announced it will “push forward measures to review and improve the residency status and visa system for personnel traveling to the United States” to prevent similar incidents. The announcement suggests the detained workers may have encountered visa complications while performing specialized technical work at the facility.

The repatriation deal allows the detained workers to return home without facing immigration prosecution, according to South Korean officials. The agreement represents a diplomatic solution to what had threatened to become a major bilateral irritant between Washington and one of its key Pacific allies.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges faced by multinational companies bringing specialized technical workers to the United States for complex industrial projects. As American manufacturing expands, particularly in emerging sectors like electric vehicle production, questions remain about how to balance immigration enforcement with the need for specialized international expertise.