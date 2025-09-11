South Korea Warns US Raid Could Deter Investment

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has warned that Korean companies may rethink plans to expand in the United States following last week’s immigration raid at a Hyundai-LG Energy Solution battery plant in Georgia.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 475 people, most of them South Korean nationals, in a raid Thursday at a massive electric vehicle battery plant under construction in Ellabell, Georgia, near Savannah. The facility represents one of the largest foreign investment projects in the state.

Speaking at a weekend press conference, Lee expressed concern that the September 5 enforcement action had left businesses “extremely bewildered.” He noted that Korean firms routinely send technical workers to help establish overseas manufacturing facilities, a practice that appears to be under scrutiny.

“If that is no longer allowed, establishing manufacturing facilities in the US will only become more difficult, making companies question whether it is worth doing at all,” Lee stated during his remarks to reporters.

Workers Set to Return Home

More than 300 South Koreans — 307 men and 10 women — were detained in the Sept. 4 raid, with 316 others agreeing to voluntary departure on a flight to Seoul. The chartered repatriation flight was initially scheduled for earlier this week but faced delays due to administrative procedures.

LG Energy Solution said on Saturday that 47 of its employees were detained, along with an additional 250 people from “equipment partner companies”. The remaining detainees worked for various contractors and subcontractors involved in the massive battery manufacturing project.

US authorities have indicated that the detained workers will be allowed to return to South Korea without additional penalties, following diplomatic negotiations between Seoul and Washington.

Diplomatic Strain

The incident has created tension between the two allied nations at a time when South Korea has pledged tens of billions of dollars in American investment. Seoul is now seeking revised visa arrangements for Korean technical workers, including higher quotas or specialized visa categories for manufacturing personnel.

“I think the US will address this if they see it as a practical necessity,” Lee said, suggesting that both governments recognize the need for practical solutions to avoid disrupting bilateral economic cooperation.

“The business activities of our investors and the rights of our nationals must not be unjustly infringed,” a foreign ministry spokesman said following the raid, signaling Seoul’s diplomatic concerns about the enforcement action.

South Korean media outlets have warned of a potential chilling effect on business activities, with major newspapers urging both governments to cooperate to prevent damage to their strategic alliance.

Economic Stakes

The Hyundai-LG facility represents a cornerstone of South Korea’s expanding manufacturing footprint in the United States, designed to produce batteries for electric vehicles in the rapidly growing American market. The project is part of broader Korean industrial investment aimed at reducing dependence on Chinese supply chains.

The timing proves particularly sensitive as both nations navigate complex trade relationships and seek to strengthen economic ties amid global supply chain disruptions. Korean conglomerates have emerged as key partners in US efforts to build domestic manufacturing capacity in critical industries.

Industry analysts suggest that prolonged uncertainty over worker visa issues could complicate future Korean investment decisions, potentially affecting broader US manufacturing competitiveness in strategic sectors.

The White House has defended the immigration enforcement action while indicating willingness to work with international partners on addressing legitimate business needs within existing legal frameworks.