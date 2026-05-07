South Korea Ordains Humanoid Robot as Buddhist Monk

A humanoid robot became the world’s first machine to undergo a Buddhist ordination ceremony on Wednesday, May 6, when the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism formally admitted it into the faith at Jogyesa Temple in central Seoul, ahead of the country’s Buddha’s Birthday celebrations on May 24.

The robot, known as G1 and developed by Chinese civilian robotics company Unitree Robotics, stood 130 centimetres tall and appeared in the temple courtyard of Daeungjeon Hall dressed in traditional Buddhist robes and a kasaya, a patchwork outer garment worn by ordained monks. At around 10 a.m., it joined human monks in prayer with its palms pressed together before pledging devotion to Buddhism in the sugye ceremony, a ritual in which participants commit themselves to the Buddha, his teachings and the monastic community.

During the initiation rite, G1 received the Dharma name Gabi and is expected to serve as an honorary monk throughout the celebratory season surrounding Buddha’s Birthday. It also participated in yeonbi, a purification ritual in which novice monks traditionally receive small incense burns on their arms. Given the robot’s physical nature, the burn was replaced with a lotus lantern festival sticker placed on its arm, while a 108-bead prayer necklace was draped around its neck.

Perhaps the most striking element of the ceremony was the reimagining of Buddhism’s Five Precepts for a machine. Where the traditional precepts govern human conduct around life, speech and desire, Gabi’s version instructed it to protect life, refrain from damaging other robots or property, respect and obey humans, avoid deceptive conduct and conserve energy by not overcharging.

The event marks a significant moment at the intersection of artificial intelligence, robotics and organised religion, raising fresh questions about how ancient faith traditions will adapt as increasingly human-like machines become part of daily life.