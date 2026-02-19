South Korea Jails Former President for Life Over Martial Law

A South Korean court sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to life imprisonment on Thursday after finding him guilty of leading an insurrection, closing the most turbulent chapter in South Korea’s democratic history in three decades and marking only the second time in the country’s post-war history that a former head of state has been convicted of rebellion.

Presiding Judge Ji Gwi-yeon of the Seoul Central District Court found that Yoon mobilised military and police forces in an illegal attempt to seize the liberal-led National Assembly, arrest politicians, and establish unchecked power for a considerable period of time. The judge stated that it was difficult to find any indication that Yoon had expressed remorse, and that the declaration of martial law resulted in enormous social costs for the country. The ruling was broadcast live on all of South Korea’s major television networks.

Prosecutors had requested the death penalty, arguing Yoon bore primary responsibility for destabilising the constitutional order and showed no remorse. Most analysts had expected a life sentence, however, since the poorly-planned power grab lasted only about six hours and did not result in casualties. South Korea has not carried out an execution since 1997 in what is widely regarded as a de facto moratorium on capital punishment.

The verdict marks the first time in 30 years that South Korea has sentenced a leader for insurrection. In 1996, former President Chun Doo-hwan was convicted for seizing power in a 1979 military coup and presiding over the 1980 Gwangju massacre of pro-democracy demonstrators.

Yoon, 65, declared South Korea’s first martial law in 44 years during a late-night televised address on 3 December 2024, claiming opposition lawmakers were engaging in anti-state activities and colluding with North Korean communists. Armed soldiers were transported by helicopter to the National Assembly building and attempted to storm the chamber. The court found that the core fact of the case was Yoon’s decision to send troops to the National Assembly to block the building, arrest key figures including the National Assembly speaker and the leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties, and prevent lawmakers from gathering to deliberate or vote. The martial law order was overturned within three hours after 190 of the 300 sitting lawmakers voted unanimously to lift it, and Yoon formally rescinded the declaration approximately six hours after announcing it.

Five co-defendants were also sentenced on Thursday. Former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun received 30 years in prison. Earlier proceedings convicted former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years and former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to seven years. In January, Yoon himself received a separate five-year sentence for obstructing his arrest after being impeached.

Several hundred supporters gathered outside the courthouse ahead of the ruling, waving South Korean and United States flags, with some expressing hope that Yoon would eventually receive a presidential pardon, citing the cases of former presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, who were imprisoned on corruption convictions before receiving pardons.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who won a snap election in June 2025 following Yoon’s removal from office, praised the public’s response to the December 2024 crisis, writing on X that the Korean people would stand as an example in human history. Yoon and his co-defendants have one week to file an appeal against Thursday’s ruling.