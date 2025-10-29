South Korea Awards Trump Highest Honor and Replica Gold Crown

South Korea presented U.S. President Donald Trump with the nation’s highest decoration, the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, and a replica gold crown during his arrival on Wednesday, October 29, ahead of crucial trade talks with regional leaders.

Trump received the honor, named after South Korea’s national flower (the Rose of Sharon), in recognition of his role as a peacemaker on the Korean peninsula, according to the South Korean presidential office. A South Korean official confirmed Trump is the first U.S. president to receive the decoration.

Military honors began immediately upon arrival, with U.S. and South Korean warplanes escorting Air Force One. A military band greeted Trump on the tarmac with a rendition of YMCA alongside a gun salute.

“I’d like to wear it right now,” Trump reportedly said upon receiving the award.

The ceremony took place in Gyeongju, the ancient capital of the Silla kingdom, where Trump received a replica of the golden Cheonmachong crown symbolizing peaceful coexistence and common growth between the two nations. President Lee Jae Myung wore a custom gold-colored tie that his office said reflects Trump’s taste for gold.

The working lunch featured mini beef patties with ketchup, a Korean Platter of Sincerity, and grilled fish prepared with ketchup and gochujang glaze. The meal concluded with a Peacemaker’s Dessert, a gold-adorned brownie. Trump repeated his invitation to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again during the visit.

Trump’s arrival ahead of the main Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, caused schedule changes for several leaders. The visit precedes trade talks with President Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping.