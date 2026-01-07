South Dayi MP Releases The Second Phase 2025 Licences To Drivers And Okada Drivers

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region and Majority Chief Whip of the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, Honourable Rockson-Nelson Kwami Etse Dafeamekpor Esq, through the District Chief Executive for South Dayi District, Mr Courage Kwame Kokroko with his entourage, handed over 300 licences as the rest of the 687 licences.

This initiative marks the second phase of Hon. Dafeamekpor’s 2025 licences issuance to the drivers and motorists.

Mr Kokroko, who represented Hon.Dafeamekpor to issue the licences to the beneficiaries, stressed that the MP for South Dayi is a visionary man; he is a humanitarian; he is so caring.

“We need to have out trust in him. Hon. Dafeamekpor’s intention for the initiative is to create job opportunities to eradicate poverty, Mr. Kokroko said.

Hon. Dafeamekpor, who was unable to attend this programme due to unforeseen circumstances, has initiated the licence free to protect the beneficiaries on the road to ride and drive without fear of arrest by the police, according to Mr Courage Kwame Kokroko.

He took the opportunity to advise the beneficiaries to make very good use of the licences. They should protect themselves whilst using the road because their lives are more important.

The DCE also highlighted ongoing developmental projects in the Constituency.

These projects includes a 24-kilometer Todome-Kpalime to Tongor-Dzemeni and adjoining roads initiated by the NDC government led by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama lobbied by Hon. Dafeamekpor, which is ongoing with high speed by a road construction company called SANAM GHANA LIMITED, led by Engineers, Mr. Gabriel Boateng(Senior), Mr. Dennis Awukutse, and Christian who are very hardworking.

In fact, this company is highly recommended. Everybody is satisfied with their speed and quality of road work. Thank you, SANAM GHANA LIMITED.

The DCE also educated the public about the ongoing registration of Guns with the police (Gun amnesty) which started from 1st December, 2025 to 15th January, 2026.

In conclusion, the beneficiaries of MP Dafeamekpor’s free licences initiative have thanked Hon. Dafeamekpor Esq. immensely for his support for them in all things.

“Appreciation to God Almighty for our lives and support. To His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for making Ghana a safe nation, the Road Minister, Hon. Governs Kwame Agbodza, for his quality and high standards of road works set down across the country for road construction works.

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, cannot be forgotten for the region’s developmental projects and his uniqueness.

“We are expressing sincere thank to the District Chief Executive for South Dayi constituency, Hon. Courage Kwame Kokroko, for always making himself available, collaborating with Hon. Dafeamekpor to drive the South Dayi Constituency to the next level. He is really the game changer

“Finally, a bigger thanks to the Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency for his support…, high lobbying ability, humanitarian works, and benevolence. We are grateful, boss. May you be ” they drivers stated.

Story By:Jonas Anyadi aliasAbor and

Emmanuel Amoah alias Pastor from

South Dayi Constituency, NDC