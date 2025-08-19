South Africa’s Mobile Networks Expand Digital Access

Vodacom and MTN are making it easier for millions of South Africans to step into the digital age.

Both companies have launched ultra-low-cost 4G smartphone offers, priced as low as $3.70, targeting customers still using older 2G and 3G devices. The goal is simple: get more people connected to modern networks as the country phases out legacy technologies.

You might wonder who qualifies for these deals. The answer lies in your SIM card and the phone you use. MTN’s “Smartphone For All” campaign, which began in May, is available only to prepaid customers who have been active for at least six months and still rely on a 2G or 3G handset. So far, the operator has distributed 5,000 Itel AC51 smartphones at just $5.50 each, a significant drop from the usual retail price of around $41.

The device isn’t flashy, but it gets the job done. It comes with a five-inch display, 32GB of storage, and dual cameras. MTN plans to roll out more than 1.2 million of these affordable phones by the end of 2026. If you’re eligible, you’ll get a text message with instructions on how to claim yours.

Not to be outdone, Vodacom introduced its own entry-level offer in July as part of Mandela Month. Select customers can buy the Vodacom Kicka 6 for just $3.70. This model, which usually goes for about $33, includes 32GB of memory, 1GB of RAM, and a 5.45-inch screen. The company is focusing on long-standing prepaid users in KwaZulu-Natal for now, with plans to expand to two other provinces soon.

Neither operator is considering income level or social status in their eligibility criteria. It all comes down to how long you’ve been with the network and what type of phone you’re currently using. The response has been positive so far, with many people experiencing a smartphone for the very first time.

This isn’t just about selling cheap phones. It’s a crucial step toward narrowing the digital divide in South Africa. As the country shifts toward 4G and 5G networks, making sure no one is left behind is more important than ever.