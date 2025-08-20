South African Stocks Slide on Inflation and Trade Worries

South African equities faced downward pressure at Wednesday’s open, with sector performance painting a mixed picture.

While utilities and communications stocks held firm, significant drag came from health services and energy minerals.

The mood was cautious as traders digested fresh inflation data showing consumer prices jumped 0.9% month-on-month in July, the largest increase since February.

According to Daniel Wesonga, Senior Sales Manager at Pepperstone, the market is also weighing the impact of new US trade policies. The recently imposed 30% tariff on South African goods has undoubtedly fueled negative sentiment. In response, Pretoria has rolled out a comprehensive strategy focusing on market diversification and domestic demand promotion to cushion the blow.

Wesonga notes that while agriculture and other US-exposed sectors may feel short-term pain, government support and alternative export channels to China and the EU could provide stability. The key question is whether this coordinated policy response can offer enough selective support to offset the headwinds.

Looking ahead, all eyes are on the Tokyo International Conference on African Development where South Africa is taking a prominent role. With President Ramaphosa leading a delegation of top ministers and companies, the event could spark renewed foreign interest in local equities, particularly within infrastructure and consumer sectors. For now, investors are navigating a complex landscape of domestic inflation and global trade tensions.