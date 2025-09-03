South African Stocks Rise Despite Mixed Sector Performance

The South African stock market gained ground Wednesday as manufacturing activity data showed continued economic expansion, though momentum slowed slightly from the previous month.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange advanced following the release of purchasing managers’ index figures that remained above the critical 50.0 threshold for the fourth consecutive month. The PMI reading of 50.1 for August compared to 50.3 in July, indicating modest growth in manufacturing conditions despite the marginal decline.

Sector performance painted a mixed picture across the market. Ten sectors declined while an equal number advanced, with health technology and process industries leading the gainers. The balanced sectoral movement suggested underlying market stability despite individual industry variations.

Manufacturing output showed its first increase since May, according to the PMI survey data. Input cost pressures eased significantly, with price increases recording their slowest pace in ten months. Currency appreciation played a key role in moderating import costs, as the rand strengthened against the US dollar during the period.

The manufacturing sector’s resilience comes amid broader economic challenges facing South Africa. Business sentiment had weakened in the second quarter due to global trade uncertainties and domestic infrastructure constraints that have hampered economic growth.

Trade tensions have added complexity to the economic outlook. Recent US trade policy changes included a 30% tariff on South African imports, creating additional headwinds for exporters and contributing to business uncertainty in the previous quarter.

Market participants are now focused on Thursday’s business confidence data release for the third quarter. Analysts expect the figures could provide crucial insights into whether recent manufacturing improvements are translating into broader business optimism.

The PMI data suggests South African manufacturers are adapting to challenging conditions while maintaining modest growth. However, the narrow margin above the expansion threshold indicates the sector remains vulnerable to external shocks and policy changes.

Currency stability has emerged as a supporting factor for manufacturers, particularly those reliant on imported raw materials and components. The rand’s recent performance against major currencies has helped offset some cost pressures that had previously constrained business operations.

Looking forward, sustained PMI readings above 50.0 would signal continued manufacturing sector stability. However, the modest levels indicate that significant economic acceleration remains elusive amid ongoing structural and external challenges facing the South African economy.